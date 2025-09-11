EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk 'Snuff Video' Shocker — How Graphic Murder Clips of Right-winger's Shooting Were Allowed to Spread Everywhere Online

The 31-year-old conservative activist was shot in front of thousands of people at a Utah college campus, many of them holding up smartphones.

Charlie Kirk 's assassination has become the latest grim example of how social media has turned moments of violence into viral spectacles, and how little control traditional media now has over the flow of images, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A technology insider said: "People ended up basically watching live snuff videos. The gatekeeping role of news organizations doesn't mean anything when millions can upload and share instantly."

Television stations replayed footage of Kirk tossing a hat to his audience seconds before, and later, the scenes of panicked attendees scattering.

Traditional outlets were cautious in their coverage, choosing not to broadcast the moment of impact.

Within minutes, graphic videos of the shooting – some in slow motion, some replayed in endless loops – were circulating widely on X, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Truth Social, where Donald Trump , 79, confirmed Kirk's death.

"For the love of God and Charlie's family, just stop," one online plea said.

"Stop the violence," read one post, before embedding the video itself. Others pleaded with users to refrain from sharing the images.

Some users slowed down the footage to linger on the impact, while others reposted the material with captions calling for calm.

Another, filmed from the left side of the stage, appeared to capture him discussing gun violence at the very moment the shot rang out.

On X, one of the most widely viewed clips showed Kirk's body jolting as blood spurted from his body.

Sarah Kreps, a professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, says the reach of such footage was impossible to ignore. She recalled her teenage sons texting her after school. "No," she told them when asked if Kirk had been killed.

"He was shot, but there are no reports he has died." Her son replied: "Have you seen the video? There's no way he could have survived that."

The speed and scale of circulation exposed the limits of platform rules. YouTube said it was removing "some graphic content" and was restricting uploads so under-18s or non-signed-in users could not access them.

"Our hearts are with Charlie Kirk's family following his tragic death," the company said. "We are closely monitoring our platform and prominently elevating news content."

Facebook owner Meta, as well as Instagram and Threads, applied warning labels to posts on Kirk, but did not block them outright.

Its policies permit videos of shootings provided certain criteria are met. The situation echoed earlier controversies, including Facebook's struggle to halt live-streamed footage of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand.