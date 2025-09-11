Knock-Out Role: 'Hollywood's Sexiest Star' Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Dramatic Makeover Playing Boxer Christy Martin In Her Hard-Hitting New Movie
Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in the first-look trailer for the new movie, Christy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress, who has been dubbed "Hollywood's sexiest star," piled on 30 pounds to play the role of boxer Christy Martin and looks a world away from her usual glamorous self in the promo.
Intense Trailer Revealed
Soundtracked by Stevie Nicks' 1981 hit Edge of Seventeen, the teaser shows Sweeney looking dowdy with a brown curly mullet before she enters the ring looking disheveled in the gut-wrenching scene.
The movie, released on November 7, depicts Martin's rise to fame as one of the first notable female boxers.
Ben Foster plays Martin’s trainer-turned-husband, Jim, with whom she endures a tumultuous relationship.
As the clip reaches its climax, he warns in one harrowing scene: "If you leave me, I'll kill you."
Transforming Into Christy Martin
The film made its world premiere to critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.
Speaking about putting on weight, Sweeney said: "I absolutely loved it. I truly felt Christy's power as I transformed.
"And I really enjoyed being able to train and work with incredible boxing coaches and weight trainers, and nutritionists that helped me get to the place that I was for Christy."
To achieve her metamorphosis, the Hollywood fixture underwent a staunch training regimen that involved three workouts a day for three months.
Punch Perfect
She was joined by the boxing legend at TIFF, telling press she ate "a lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes" and "a lot of protein shakes" while preparing for the role.
The star added: "But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support for this special film and incredible woman," she said to her 25million Instagram followers last week."
In a separate post following TIFF, she wrote online: "From West Virginia to Toronto, #christymovie is here.
"Thank you @tiff_net for having us, I can’t wait for you all to see our film in theaters on November 7."
And as she shared the trailer on Thursday, September 11, she captioned: "This one’s for you, Christy," adding a red boxing glove emoji.
She added: "The @christy.movie trailer is finally here. See the film in theaters Nov 7 #christymovie."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Sweeney had banned all questions about her controversial American Eagle commercial during the movie’s promotion run.
She did not want the furore surrounding the "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" campaign to overshadow her performance in the new boxing biopic.
The actress said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it. I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy (Martin), and that's what I'll be there to talk about."
When the AE ad campaign launched earlier this summer, some social media users lashed out at the adverts, accusing the company's tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," of encouraging her racial superiority and likening the promotion to "Nazi propaganda."