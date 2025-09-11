Knock-Out Role: 'Hollywood's Sexiest Star' Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Dramatic Makeover Playing Boxer Christy Martin In Her Hard-Hitting New Movie

Soundtracked by Stevie Nicks' 1981 hit Edge of Seventeen, the teaser shows Sweeney looking dowdy with a brown curly mullet before she enters the ring looking disheveled in the gut-wrenching scene.

The movie, released on November 7, depicts Martin's rise to fame as one of the first notable female boxers.

Ben Foster plays Martin’s trainer-turned-husband, Jim, with whom she endures a tumultuous relationship.

As the clip reaches its climax, he warns in one harrowing scene: "If you leave me, I'll kill you."