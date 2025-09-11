Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Knock-Out Role: 'Hollywood's Sexiest Star' Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Dramatic Makeover Playing Boxer Christy Martin In Her Hard-Hitting New Movie

Picture of Sydney Sweeney in Christy
Source: MEGA;OneMedia/YouTube

Sydney Sweeney looks a world away from her usual glamorous self playing boxer Christy Martin in new movie biopic.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in the first-look trailer for the new movie, Christy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress, who has been dubbed "Hollywood's sexiest star," piled on 30 pounds to play the role of boxer Christy Martin and looks a world away from her usual glamorous self in the promo.

Article continues below advertisement

Intense Trailer Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Sydney Sweeney in Christy
Source: OneMedia/YouTube

The actress piled on 30 pounds for her bruising new role.

Article continues below advertisement

Soundtracked by Stevie Nicks' 1981 hit Edge of Seventeen, the teaser shows Sweeney looking dowdy with a brown curly mullet before she enters the ring looking disheveled in the gut-wrenching scene.

The movie, released on November 7, depicts Martin's rise to fame as one of the first notable female boxers.

Ben Foster plays Martin’s trainer-turned-husband, Jim, with whom she endures a tumultuous relationship.

As the clip reaches its climax, he warns in one harrowing scene: "If you leave me, I'll kill you."

Article continues below advertisement

Transforming Into Christy Martin

Picture of Sydney Sweeney in Christy
Source: OneMedia/YouTube

Sweeney sports a curly brown mullet for the role.

Article continues below advertisement

The film made its world premiere to critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

Speaking about putting on weight, Sweeney said: "I absolutely loved it. I truly felt Christy's power as I transformed.

"And I really enjoyed being able to train and work with incredible boxing coaches and weight trainers, and nutritionists that helped me get to the place that I was for Christy."

To achieve her metamorphosis, the Hollywood fixture underwent a staunch training regimen that involved three workouts a day for three months.

Article continues below advertisement

Punch Perfect

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin
Source: MEGA

Sweeney poses up with boxing legend Martin, who she plays in the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

She was joined by the boxing legend at TIFF, telling press she ate "a lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes" and "a lot of protein shakes" while preparing for the role.

The star added: "But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support for this special film and incredible woman," she said to her 25million Instagram followers last week."

In a separate post following TIFF, she wrote online: "From West Virginia to Toronto, #christymovie is here.

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Howard Stern and Andy Cohen

'People Are Panicking': Howard Stern's 'Brutal Prank' With Andy Cohen Causes Behind-the-Scenes Chaos With Staff After Listeners Are Left 'Livid'... As Shock Jock Still Denies Being 'Axed' From Station

picture of Alice Evans

'Dark Times': Alice Evans Breaks Silence on 'Unexpected Death' of Brother Tony and Reveals Moment she Heard 'Brutal News'

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you @tiff_net for having us, I can’t wait for you all to see our film in theaters on November 7."

And as she shared the trailer on Thursday, September 11, she captioned: "This one’s for you, Christy," adding a red boxing glove emoji.

She added: "The @christy.movie trailer is finally here. See the film in theaters Nov 7 #christymovie."

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney refused to discuss her American Eagle adverts while doing promo for 'Christy.'

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Sweeney had banned all questions about her controversial American Eagle commercial during the movie’s promotion run.

She did not want the furore surrounding the "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" campaign to overshadow her performance in the new boxing biopic.

The actress said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it. I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy (Martin), and that's what I'll be there to talk about."

When the AE ad campaign launched earlier this summer, some social media users lashed out at the adverts, accusing the company's tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," of encouraging her racial superiority and likening the promotion to "Nazi propaganda."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.