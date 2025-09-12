'I Think We Have Him': Donald Trump Reveals Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect is 'in Custody' Two Days After Conservative Influencer's Assassination
Charlie Kirk's murder suspect has been named as Tyler Robinson — and he was turned in by his own father, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department
RadarOnline.com can reveal his identity after Donald Trump says confirmed he was in custody this morning, stating: "I think we have him."
The president confirmed the significant development in the hunt for the conservative icon's killer during an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning.
Major Development
Trump claimed he has a "high degree of certainty" the person being held is the shooter, amid the FBI releasing new images of the killer hours earlier.
The president also said that "someone that was very close to him turned him in," adding a "minister, father" helped in his capture.
He added: "I hope he's gonna be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did."
Trump told how the suspect was currently at police headquarters but could confirm if the shooter was part of a wider network.
He claimed the suspect was "28 or 29" but new sources, emerging since Trump's TV appearance, are claiming "early 20s" is a more accurate age.
Chilling Images
Trump thanked the "great job" done by law enforcement officials after announcing the suspect in Kirk's killing has been caught.
He said: "We worked with the local police, the governor - everybody did a great job.
"You know, getting somebody that you start off with absolutely nothing — and we started off with a clip that made him look like an ant — that was almost useless.
"We just saw somebody up there. And so much work has been done over the last two and a half days.
"You know, it's amazing really, when you start off with that and then all of a sudden you get lucky, or talent, or whatever it is."
But Trump did issue caution his information is "subject to be corrected" after revealing the breakthrough in the Utah shooting.
Great Friend
The president's announcement comes after he paid a glowing tribute to Kirk and announced he would be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.
Trump also called the assassination of the conservative firebrand "a dark moment for America" as he vowed a sweeping crackdown on political violence.
In a solemn four-minute video filmed from the Oval Office and shared on Truth Social, the president said he was "filled with grief and anger."
He said: "Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror.
"He was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much — the United States of America.
"He fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth."
The president also emphasized Kirk's rare bond with the younger generations, saying: "His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense on campuses nationwide."
Trump also issued a strong warning about the dangers of political rhetoric that fuels violence.
He added: "It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible."