EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Ex-wife Elin Nordegren's Brutal Thoughts on His Romance With Vanessa Trump Revealed as Marriage Rumors Swirl – 'She Thought It Was a Weird Match From the Start'

Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren's harsh view of his romance with Vanessa Trump emerges as marriage rumors swirl.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Links legend Tiger Woods is blissfully happy with new love Vanessa Trump, but it's causing tension between him and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exes, who divorced in 2010 amid a headline-making sex scandal after he got busted cheating with multiple women, have maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the golfing great, 49, still often turns to his 45-year-old Swedish-born former wife for advice and support.

Vanessa Trump began dating Tiger Woods last November.
Source: MEGA

"She and Tiger talk a lot and are friendly and she does have some sway with him as the mother of his children," daughter Sam Alexis, 18, and son Charlie, 16, a source said.

But then Woods began dating Vanessa, 47, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, last November.

Insiders report that Woods is madly in love with the mother of five and seems determined to marry her.

That has had Nordegren keeping her distance.

"She has her reservations about this relationship and she can't exactly hide her disdain over the whole thing," a source said. "She thought it was a weird match from the start, and for him to be getting so serious and moving Vanessa into his home so soon is a red flag."

Elin Nordegren believes Woods should slow down after a series of failed relationships.
Source: MEGA

Model turned mental health counselor Nordegren is also well aware that all of Woods' relationships since their split have fizzled.

"She thinks he needs to slow down," the source shared. "For all their troubles, she still cares for Tiger and would hate to see him hurt."

Sources said Nordegren urged Woods to take time before committing to Vanessa.
Source: @TIGERWOODS/INSTAGRAM

According to the insider, "she doesn't want to tell him what to do, but she is encouraging him to take it slow and get to know Vanessa before making such a serious commitment.

"It doesn't look like he's listening, however, and that's got to be distressing for Elin," the source said.

