EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Ex-wife Elin Nordegren's Brutal Thoughts on His Romance With Vanessa Trump Revealed as Marriage Rumors Swirl – 'She Thought It Was a Weird Match From the Start'

Links legend Tiger Woods is blissfully happy with new love Vanessa Trump, but it's causing tension between him and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exes, who divorced in 2010 amid a headline-making sex scandal after he got busted cheating with multiple women, have maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the golfing great, 49, still often turns to his 45-year-old Swedish-born former wife for advice and support.