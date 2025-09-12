Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Comic Kathy Griffin Undergoes Drastic Face-lift to Boost Dating Life After Brutal Divorce From Second Ex-husband Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin's drastic face-lift is revealed as the comic tries to boost her dating life after divorce from Randy Bick.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Funny lady Kathy Griffin is hoping her new facelift will boost her sagging love life, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Sources said the My Life on the D-List star, 64, has been down in the dumps since her marriage to second husband Randy Bick imploded a year and a half ago.

Griffin was previously wed to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New Face, New Start

Kathy Griffin joked about her facelift on the 'Talk Your Head Off' podcast.
Kathy Griffin joked about her facelift on the 'Talk Your Head Off' podcast.

"She's had a tough time and let herself go for a while there, but she's now focused on getting healthy and looking her best, and a trip to the surgeon's office definitely helped," said an insider. "It's given her the confidence to get out there and meet some guys. She's still sad about her marriage ending, but she's philosophical about it, too. They weren't right for each other. It will be hard to open up and trust a guy again but she's willing to give it a crack."

The Emmy and Grammy winner looked newly "taut" and youthful when spotted in Malibu on August 12 – and of course, she couldn't resist joking about the surgery on her Talk Your Head Off podcast.

Kathy's Vain Confession

A Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon commended Griffin's facelift for keeping her look natural.
A Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon commended Griffin's facelift for keeping her look natural.

"Very taut is also very true! It's my third," the stand-up comedian said. "I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want."

Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Robert Cohen of robertcohenmd.com has given her facelift a thumbs-up.

'Humor And Beauty Are Timeless'

kathy griffins drastic face lift boost dating life after divorce
Randy Bick's split from Griffin left the comedian struggling before her surgery boost.

"She has maintained her natural appearance while tightening her mid and lower face and jawline," Dr. Cohen noted. "It also appears that she has had a procedure to 'lift' her neck, which looks amazing.

"She may also have had a small amount of filler to add some volume and shape to her lips. She demonstrates both her humor and beauty are timeless as she maintains her spot on the A list."

