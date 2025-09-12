EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Suffers Another Major Blow — Dementia-stricken TV Host Fails New Test for Medical Competency After Boasting About Hollywood Comeback Plans

Despite her protests that she's fine and rarin' to return to hosting a daytime TV show, ex-gabber Wendy Williams reportedly has been found medically unsound enough that the legal guardianship overseeing her every move has been kept in place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, the troubled star, 61 – whose public downfall from a host of escalating medical and emotional problems cost her the helm of her eponymous show in its 13th and final season in 2022 – was diagnosed the following year with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that can warp the personality, and aphasia, which affects the ability to speak.

Now, the guardianship she is said to detest has been upheld after doctors performed a "significant number of tests" that sources say support Wendy's original neurological diagnoses.