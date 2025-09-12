EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Suffers Another Major Blow — Dementia-stricken TV Host Fails New Test for Medical Competency After Boasting About Hollywood Comeback Plans
Despite her protests that she's fine and rarin' to return to hosting a daytime TV show, ex-gabber Wendy Williams reportedly has been found medically unsound enough that the legal guardianship overseeing her every move has been kept in place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the troubled star, 61 – whose public downfall from a host of escalating medical and emotional problems cost her the helm of her eponymous show in its 13th and final season in 2022 – was diagnosed the following year with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that can warp the personality, and aphasia, which affects the ability to speak.
Now, the guardianship she is said to detest has been upheld after doctors performed a "significant number of tests" that sources say support Wendy's original neurological diagnoses.
Wendy's Major Loss
The finding is a major blow for the motormouth, who boasted just months ago while calling in to Good Day New York that she had passed hospital-administered mental competency tests "with flying colors."
Williams asked pal and caretaker Ginalisa Monterroso, who accompanied her to the hospital, to "elaborate on everything."
"She had those tests, she's been deemed she is not incapacitated," Monterroso reported to anchor Rosanna Scotto. "I think it's great news, and it's public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy's not incapacitated."
Wendy's Guardianship
Since May 2022, Williams' life, health and finances have been under the microscope via a legal guardianship. This latest setback for her means the guardianship will continue, at least for now.
But a lawyer for her current guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, said, "complications have arisen" as others – including Williams' ex Kevin Hunter and other members of her family – are rattling legal sabers to "challenge both the guardianship itself as well as Ms. Morrissey's status as guardian."
Hunter claimed in legal documents that Wendy "has been the victim of unrestrained abuse, maltreatment, and fiscal malfeasance" through "a secret proceeding" that sidestepped her ability to fight back.
He is seeking to boot Morrissey as guardian, get Williams released from "involuntary confinement," and demands $250 million to make up for financial loss, legal expenses and all that he feels his ex-wife has suffered.