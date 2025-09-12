Jake Tapper Suffers Another Blow! CNN Host Caught Whining to Producers After Getting Booted From Prime Time During 'Humiliating' Hot Mic Moment – 'He's Lucky to Still Have a Job'

Blowhard Jake Tapper is in the firing line after a humiliating hot mic moment when the cantankerous CNN talking head berated his own producers for cutting away from his on-location live shot to the studio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the embarrassing incident, Tapper, 56, was broadcasting live from President Donald Trump's Aug. 15 summit in Alaska with Russian despot Vladimir Putin.

When producers cut away from his live coverage in Anchorage, he fumed to his studio colleagues, "just give me my show back," a snarky remark that accidentally made it on air.