EXCLUSIVE: Panic Erupts at MSNBC! Staffers Worried About Their Jobs After 'Woke' Network Parts Ways With NBC as Ratings Plummet — 'People Feel Like They're Going to Work on the Titanic'
The sell-off of wobbly, woke MSNBC by parent company NBC has left staffers in a widespread panic, with insiders saying the newsgroup's freaked workforce fears they're on a sinking ship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"People are terrified that without NBC behind it, this whole venture will be a flop," said one insider. "People aren't just worried about their jobs – they're convinced the whole network will collapse."
Panic Over The Future
The downward-spiraling news org – home to liberal loudmouths Rachel Maddow, Mika Brzezinski and Joe and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki – was sold off by NBC News after a year of falling ratings and the layoff of overpaid, underperforming talent.
Now it is forced to move forward without the resources and deep pockets of NBC News to keep it afloat.
"People feel like they're going to work on the Titanic," a source said. "The feeling is NBC believed the unrelenting woke chatter and political bias was weighing down the credibility of a legitimate news operation – and cut it loose before it took it down with it."
The sell-off comes with a forced rebranding – wiping the NBC call letters from the left-leaning network and creating a clear distance between the two distinct news operations.
Ratings Dropped
When MSNBC joins its new parent company, called Versant, along with USA Network, Syfy, CNBC and the Golf Channel, it will become MS NOW – despite network president Mark Lazarus' claims earlier this year that the name would not change.
"It's clear, NBC wants no further association with it," said one MSNBC insider.
And sources say NBC has good reason to keep its distance.
Earlier this year, MSNBC saw a 27 percent drop in primetime viewers and a whopping 40 percent fall in viewers in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.
And as previously reported, except for Maddow, the network's stable of on-air hosts aren't attracting viewers.
When Psaki took over Maddow's 9 p.m. slot Tuesday through Thursday in July, she reportedly lost nearly half her viewers.
In the second quarter of 2025, MSNBC drew an average of just 1.008 million primetime viewers – a 15 percent drop.
In February, the network also dumped loose cannon Joy Reid, who reportedly pulled down $3 million but saw her show The ReidOut lose half her audience following Donald Trump's election in November.
One staffer, who admitted résumés are flying out the door to find a safe landing place, said: "The panic is real."