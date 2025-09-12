Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > MSNBC
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Panic Erupts at MSNBC! Staffers Worried About Their Jobs After 'Woke' Network Parts Ways With NBC as Ratings Plummet — 'People Feel Like They're Going to Work on the Titanic'

photo of msnbc staff
Source: MEGA

Panic hits MSNBC as staffers fear job loss after NBC split while ratings plummet and tensions rise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The sell-off of wobbly, woke MSNBC by parent company NBC has left staffers in a widespread panic, with insiders saying the newsgroup's freaked workforce fears they're on a sinking ship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People are terrified that without NBC behind it, this whole venture will be a flop," said one insider. "People aren't just worried about their jobs – they're convinced the whole network will collapse."

Article continues below advertisement

Panic Over The Future

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Maddow remains the only consistent ratings draw at MSNBC.
Source: MEGA

Maddow remains the only consistent ratings draw at MSNBC.

Article continues below advertisement

The downward-spiraling news org – home to liberal loudmouths Rachel Maddow, Mika Brzezinski and Joe and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki – was sold off by NBC News after a year of falling ratings and the layoff of overpaid, underperforming talent.

Now it is forced to move forward without the resources and deep pockets of NBC News to keep it afloat.

"People feel like they're going to work on the Titanic," a source said. "The feeling is NBC believed the unrelenting woke chatter and political bias was weighing down the credibility of a legitimate news operation – and cut it loose before it took it down with it."

The sell-off comes with a forced rebranding – wiping the NBC call letters from the left-leaning network and creating a clear distance between the two distinct news operations.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratings Dropped

Article continues below advertisement
NBC News sold MSNBC after a year of falling ratings and staff layoffs.
Source: MEGA

NBC News sold MSNBC after a year of falling ratings and staff layoffs.

Article continues below advertisement

When MSNBC joins its new parent company, called Versant, along with USA Network, Syfy, CNBC and the Golf Channel, it will become MS NOW – despite network president Mark Lazarus' claims earlier this year that the name would not change.

"It's clear, NBC wants no further association with it," said one MSNBC insider.

And sources say NBC has good reason to keep its distance.

Earlier this year, MSNBC saw a 27 percent drop in primetime viewers and a whopping 40 percent fall in viewers in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.

Article continues below advertisement
Jen Psaki lost nearly half the audience after taking Maddow's 9 p.m. slot.
Source: MEGA

Jen Psaki lost nearly half the audience after taking Maddow's 9 p.m. slot.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of britney spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Exes at War! Troubled Pop Singer's Second Ex-husband Sam Asghari Takes a Nasty Swipe at Her Baby Daddy Kevin Federline Over Upcoming Tome

Photo of Princess Diana, King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret 'Affairs' Bombshell — Beloved Royal 'Collected Men' and Had 'Fling' With Huge Rocker During Unhappy Marriage to Prince Charles

Article continues below advertisement

And as previously reported, except for Maddow, the network's stable of on-air hosts aren't attracting viewers.

When Psaki took over Maddow's 9 p.m. slot Tuesday through Thursday in July, she reportedly lost nearly half her viewers.

In the second quarter of 2025, MSNBC drew an average of just 1.008 million primetime viewers – a 15 percent drop.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joy Reid
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid was dropped from MSNBC after 'The ReidOut' lost half its audience.

In February, the network also dumped loose cannon Joy Reid, who reportedly pulled down $3 million but saw her show The ReidOut lose half her audience following Donald Trump's election in November.

One staffer, who admitted résumés are flying out the door to find a safe landing place, said: "The panic is real."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.