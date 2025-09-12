EXCLUSIVE: Panic Erupts at MSNBC! Staffers Worried About Their Jobs After 'Woke' Network Parts Ways With NBC as Ratings Plummet — 'People Feel Like They're Going to Work on the Titanic'

The downward-spiraling news org – home to liberal loudmouths Rachel Maddow, Mika Brzezinski and Joe and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki – was sold off by NBC News after a year of falling ratings and the layoff of overpaid, underperforming talent.

Now it is forced to move forward without the resources and deep pockets of NBC News to keep it afloat.

"People feel like they're going to work on the Titanic," a source said. "The feeling is NBC believed the unrelenting woke chatter and political bias was weighing down the credibility of a legitimate news operation – and cut it loose before it took it down with it."

The sell-off comes with a forced rebranding – wiping the NBC call letters from the left-leaning network and creating a clear distance between the two distinct news operations.