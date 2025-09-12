EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Exes at War! Troubled Pop Singer's Second Ex-husband Sam Asghari Takes a Nasty Swipe at Her Baby Daddy Kevin Federline Over Upcoming Tome

Boiling Britney Spears isn't the only one up in arms over ex-hubby Kevin Federline's upcoming tell-all — now another of her exes, Sam Asghari, is getting into the ax-grinding act, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It would be the first book that'll tell you how to be a professional father," Asghari, 31, said in a televised interview – implying Federline can boast about his parenting skills only because he was paid so handsomely from the divorce settlement.

Spears, 43, and Federline, 47, share sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden Spears, 18, but the former backup dancer has had majority custody of the boys since October 2007.