EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Exes at War! Troubled Pop Singer's Second Ex-husband Sam Asghari Takes a Nasty Swipe at Her Baby Daddy Kevin Federline Over Upcoming Tome
Boiling Britney Spears isn't the only one up in arms over ex-hubby Kevin Federline's upcoming tell-all — now another of her exes, Sam Asghari, is getting into the ax-grinding act, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It would be the first book that'll tell you how to be a professional father," Asghari, 31, said in a televised interview – implying Federline can boast about his parenting skills only because he was paid so handsomely from the divorce settlement.
Spears, 43, and Federline, 47, share sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden Spears, 18, but the former backup dancer has had majority custody of the boys since October 2007.
Shots Fired At Federline
Now that both kids have reached legal age, the $20,000 monthly support payments from Spears have stopped – but that's after she paid Federline a reported $5 million over the 17 years since their divorce, including an initial $240,000 per year that was later increased to $480,000, plus tuition and other fees.
Fans of the Toxic singer have also slammed Federline for the "cash grab" of writing the memoir, You Thought You Knew, precisely after the child support payments dried up. The book is due out in October.
"His timing tells you everything," posted one skeptic.
Inside The Book
A press release for the book promises to reveal "extremely intimate and transparent" details about the "highly publicized marriage," which lasted from 2004 to 2007.
Spears went on to marry Asghari in June 2022. They split in August 2023, with the divorce finalized in May 2024.
"I achieved my biggest dreams and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence," said Federline in the book's press release.
It went on to say: "The public unraveling of Britney's life and the constant attention around their family forced Kevin to balance being a father with being a protector."
Federline – who said he's "one of pop culture's most misunderstood figures" – also has daughter Kori and son Kaleb with his ex Shar Jackson, and shares daughters Jordan and Peyton with current wife Victoria Prince.
The memoir arrives almost exactly two years after Spears' book The Woman in Me.