Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Identified — Tyler Robinson, 22, Captured Following Two Days on the Run in Utah After His Father 'Turned Him In' to Authorities

After two days on the run, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk has been apprehended and identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Robinson was taken into custody around 10 P.M. local time on Thursday, September 11, after the suspect's family "turned him in" to police.

The Turning Point USA founder and CEO died at age 31 after being shot in the neck from 200-yards away while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.