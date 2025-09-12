Your tip
Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Identified — Tyler Robinson, 22, Captured Following Two Days on the Run in Utah After His Father 'Turned Him In' to Authorities

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

The suspect accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

After two days on the run, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk has been apprehended and identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Robinson was taken into custody around 10 P.M. local time on Thursday, September 11, after the suspect's family "turned him in" to police.

The Turning Point USA founder and CEO died at age 31 after being shot in the neck from 200-yards away while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Suspect Identified As Tyler Robinson, 22

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

The suspect's father 'turned him in' late Thursday night.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced at a press conference on Friday, September 12, "We got him" in reference to Robinson's arrest.

Cox said a concerned family member of Robinson's called a friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, with information allegedly claiming the 22-year-old confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.

The governor also revealed inscriptions were found on bullet casings belonging to Robinson, including "Hey fascists! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian song "Bella Ciao."

A third inscription read: "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

Photo of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect
Source: MEGA

FBI released photos of the suspect to the public urging those with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Utah Valley University reportedly confirmed Robinson attended the school for one semester in 2021.

Robinson was in Washington County when he allegedly gunned down the right-wing political commentator.

Cox said surveillance footage captured the suspect arriving on campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at 8:29 A.M. on Tuesday. He was wearing a plain maroon t-shirt, shorts and a black baseball cap.

Messages reviewed by investigators were said to reveal the suspect later changed his clothes.

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: X

Utah Valley University confirmed the suspect is not a current student.

Investigators interviewed the suspect's roommate and family members, who claimed he had become more political in recent years.

Robinson's roommate turned over Discord messages from the suspect, one of which discussed needing to collect a rifle from a drop point and another mentioned planting the firearm in a bush.

Alleged messages from Robinson about keeping tabs on the area where he ditched the gun after the shooting led police to finding the firearm wrapped in a towel in a wooded area on the edge of campus on Thursday.

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was married with two young children.

Patel thanked the public, law enforcement and President Donald Trump at Friday's press conference.

"In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie," Patel said as he highlighted swift efforts to nab the suspect.

He added: "The arrest is a testament to good law enforcement being great."

The FBI director said the agency received over 11,000 leads and "we're running out every single lead that we can."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump announced Robinson's arrest on Friday prior to the press conference.

The president claimed with "high degree of certainty" the suspect had been turned in by his father, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He added: "I hope he's gonna be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did."

