EXCLUSIVE: Relentless Meghan Markle Sends Harry into 'Tailspin of Rage' By Continuing to Feature Their Kids in Netflix Show Promos — Despite His Trauma Over Being in Public Eye As a Kid With Princess Diana
Prince Harry is said to be furious with Meghan Markle after she shared new behind-the-scenes photos from her Netflix series that prominently featured their children Archie and Lilibet – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com it has sent him into a "tailspin of rage" over his desire to shield them from the public eye.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex and his "diva" duchess wife, 44, have long presented different approaches to publicity.
Harry Rages Over Markle's Netflix Kids Photos
Markle used Instagram on Labor Day to promote the second season of her reality-style series With Love, Meghan, posting a carousel of images that showed Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, on set.
The pictures included Archie holding a clapperboard and Lilibet sitting in a director's chair, as well as snaps of them wearing headphones while watching filming.
Harry, however, is said to remain "deeply uncomfortable" with their children being used in promotional material.
"Harry's reaction was instant and explosive," a source close to the couple claimed.
"He still carries the trauma of being pushed into the spotlight as a child with his mother, Diana, and he's determined not to repeat that with his own kids.
"The anniversary of Diana's death – 28 years this summer – makes it even more raw. To him, putting Archie and Lilibet in front of cameras like this feels like crossing a line."
Markle's Netflix Snaps With Kids Trigger Harry's Fury
Markle's upbeat caption alongside her snaps of her and Harry's kids described filming season two as "more fun than you can imagine," and she highlighted the music playlists she used on set in her carousel of images.
Guests in this series included chef Clare Smyth, who catered the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, and Chrissy Teigen.
But while Markle sought to project a relaxed and joyful tone, Harry is understood to have been angered by the contrast between his wife's approach and his own conviction that their children deserve strict privacy.
"Harry has always said his childhood was defined by flashes of cameras and strangers intruding on his life," another insider claimed.
"That experience left scars. He has nightmares about history repeating itself. Meghan feels it's harmless to show controlled images, but for Harry, it stirs every anxiety he's carried since losing Diana."
Critics Slam 'With Love, Meghan' As Boring & Contrived
Reviews of With Love, Meghan have been scathing.
One critic described it as "so boring" and "so contrived," while another dismissed it as "the sweet spot where irrelevant meets intolerable."
On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season has been rated just 1.8 out of five stars.
The negative reception has only heightened the tension between Harry and Markle, according to those close to them.
"Meghan sees including the children as a way to show their real family life and counter criticism that she's inauthentic," a source claimed.
"But Harry doesn't want his kids reduced to PR assets. He's been very clear that privacy for Archie and Lilibet is non-negotiable. To him, what happened in the 1990s proves just how dangerous exposure can be."
Tension Grows As Harry Fights To Shield Archie & Lilibet
The disagreement comes amid a difficult period for the Sussexes as they attempt to manage their media brand.
While Markle promotes new ventures, Harry remains focused on his charitable foundation and mental health advocacy.
Friends say the children remain at the heart of their dispute.
"Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to grow up away from the circus," the insider added. "He believes his mother would have wanted the same – and he is prepared to fight for that, no matter the fallout."