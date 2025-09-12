EXCLUSIVE: Relentless Meghan Markle Sends Harry into 'Tailspin of Rage' By Continuing to Feature Their Kids in Netflix Show Promos — Despite His Trauma Over Being in Public Eye As a Kid With Princess Diana

Markle used Instagram on Labor Day to promote the second season of her reality-style series With Love, Meghan, posting a carousel of images that showed Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, on set.

The pictures included Archie holding a clapperboard and Lilibet sitting in a director's chair, as well as snaps of them wearing headphones while watching filming.

Harry, however, is said to remain "deeply uncomfortable" with their children being used in promotional material.

"Harry's reaction was instant and explosive," a source close to the couple claimed.

"He still carries the trauma of being pushed into the spotlight as a child with his mother, Diana, and he's determined not to repeat that with his own kids.

"The anniversary of Diana's death – 28 years this summer – makes it even more raw. To him, putting Archie and Lilibet in front of cameras like this feels like crossing a line."