EXCLUSIVE: How Charlie Kirk Could Have Lived — Right-Wing Idol Ignored Celebrity Bodyguard’s Warning He Was ‘100 Percent’ Doomed to be Assassinated at One of His Rallies

"It felt off," said one witness, Tyler McGettigan, who attended the rally and described the lack of any standard security measures.

"I was expecting to go through some kind of checkpoint, but nothing happened. I just walked in."

Herzog's security firm, The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, had also recommended using metal detectors and handheld wands to screen for weapons in the crowd.

But none of these precautions were in place.

"We had real concerns," said Herzog's colleague, Mark Wilson, who was also at the March rally.

"We knew he was mixing with some unpredictable characters, and it seemed like he wasn't taking the threat seriously. It's tragic that we're here now, talking about this after what happened."

Even more alarmingly, Kirk's personal security team failed to address the concerns. Although there were some plainclothes officers in the crowd, only six officers were assigned to secure the event.

University Police Chief Jeff Long admitted the event's security measures were insufficient.

"We trained for these things. You think you have everything covered, but when something like this happens, you realize we didn't," Long said during a press conference.

"Unfortunately, today, we didn't have it covered, and because of that, we had this tragic incident."