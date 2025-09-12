Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk

I Was an Eyewitness to Charlie Kirk's Assassination: The Fatal Shot Was Fired After Right-winger Was Asked About Transgender Violence... And It Seemed Coordinated

Split photo of shooting witness, Charlie Kirk
Source: X;MEGA

An eyewitness claimed Charlie Kirk's shooting looked 'coordinated' with 'multiple people involved.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An eyewitness to Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University has said the shooting felt like a "coordinated" attack with multiple people involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kirk died at age 31 on September 10. He was shot in the neck as he was in the middle of answering a question about transgender mass shooters and gun violence. Utah Valley University was the first stop on his Turning Point USA "American Comeback Tour."

A video of the witness describing what he saw in the aftermath of the shooting has racked up over 8million views on social media and sparked conspiracy theories.

Article continues below advertisement

Witness Claims Kirk Shooting Was 'Coordinated' with Multiple People

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @SHADOWOFEZRA/X

The witness believed multiple people were involved in the shooting.

The witness said the attack appeared to be "coordinated" with "several people working together" due to the timing of the gunfire.

Kirk was in the middle of one of his notorious debates and was being pressed on gun violence statistics when a bullet fired from 200 yards away struck his neck.

Immediately after the conservative activist was hit, the witness said a person in the crowd "confessed" to being the shooter, even though they did not have a weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

Witness Says Kirk Shooting Was a 'Setup'

charlie kirk shooting video bearded man celebrates death
Source: @SHADOWOFEZRA/X

The witness said a person 'confessing' from the crowd suggested the shooting was 'a setup.'

On the random person taking responsibility for the shooting, the witness said: "Which makes me think it was clearly a setup and that multiple people were involved."

The witness noted he did not see anyone discharge a weapon and believed the shot was fired from an "elevated" area. Eerie videos and photos taken moments before Kirk was shot captured a figure on the rooftop of a nearby building.

Shortly after the father-of-two was shot, police detained a man; however, he was later released and only charged with obstruction of justice.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk Shooting Suspect Identified as Tyler Robinson, 22

Photoof Tyler Robinson, 22
Source: MEGA

Suspect Tyler Robinson was taken into custody around 10 P.M. on September 11.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald Trump announced on Friday a suspect was in custody in connection with Kirk's assassination.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and FBI Director Kash Patel later confirmed at a press conference the suspect has been identified as Tyler Robinson, 22.

The suspect's father turned him into the authorities around 10 P.M. on Thursday, September 11. A family member of Robinson had contacted a friend, who called the Washington County Sheriff's Office, allegedly claiming Robinson confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Split photo of Charlie Kirk, man in crowd at Utah Valley University

Bearded Man in Crowd at Charlie Kirk Shooting Caught Cheering After Gunshot — as Sicko Teachers Celebrate Assassination in Horrific and Ghoulish Posts

tyler robinson mugshot charlie kirk killer

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Identified — Tyler Robinson, 22, Captured Following Two Days on the Run in Utah After His Father 'Turned Him In' to Authorities

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

The Turning Point USA founded died at age 31 on September 10.

Bullet casings with inscriptions were discovered reading, "Hey Fascist! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian folk song "Bella Ciao."

A third inscription read: "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

Family members said Robinson, who was not enrolled as a student at Utah Valley University at the time of the shooting, had become more political in recent years and disagreed with Kirk's viewpoints.

While Robinson was handed over to the authorities by his family, Patel praised the swift actions of law enforcement.

He said: "In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie. The arrest is a testament to good law enforcement being great."

The FBI director added the agency has received over 11,000 leads and "we're running out every single lead that we can."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.