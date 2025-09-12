I Was an Eyewitness to Charlie Kirk's Assassination: The Fatal Shot Was Fired After Right-winger Was Asked About Transgender Violence... And It Seemed Coordinated

An eyewitness to Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University has said the shooting felt like a "coordinated" attack with multiple people involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kirk died at age 31 on September 10. He was shot in the neck as he was in the middle of answering a question about transgender mass shooters and gun violence. Utah Valley University was the first stop on his Turning Point USA "American Comeback Tour."

A video of the witness describing what he saw in the aftermath of the shooting has racked up over 8million views on social media and sparked conspiracy theories.