Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk

Bearded Man in Crowd at Charlie Kirk Shooting Caught Cheering After Gunshot — as Sicko Teachers Celebrate Assassination in Horrific and Ghoulish Posts

Split photo of Charlie Kirk, man in crowd at Utah Valley University
Source: MEGA; X

Video of celebrations over Charlie Kirk's death has sparked outrage on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

A video taken from the crowd at Utah Valley University has sparked outrage as a bearded man can be seen sadistically cheering after Charlie Kirk was shot in the footage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Turning Point USA founder died at age 31 after he was shot in the neck while speaking at the university on September 10.

Authorities announced on Friday, September 12, suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, is in custody after his father "turned him in" to local police.

Video of Man Cheering After Kirk Shooting Goes Viral

Source: @ALEXNEWSWEEKLY/X

Footage of the bearded man seemingly celebrating Kirk's fatal shooting sparked outrage on social media.

Video clips shared on social media featured a white male with curly long hair and an overgrown beard dressed in a plain black t-shirt and a backwards baseball cap.

He had a wide grin plastered across his face and pumped his fists in the air, seemingly in celebration as he stood mere feet away from the "American Comeback Tour" tent where Kirk was seated when he was shot moments earlier.

The video was captioned: "This guy happens to know where the shooter was and is looking back, cheering him on after the lifeless body of Charlie Kirk has fallen to the ground."

Mystery Man's Celebration Over Kirk Shooting Sparks Outrage

Photo of bearded man at Utah Valley University after Charlie Kirk shooting
Source: X

Social media users slammed the mystery man's 'disgusting' celebration moments after Kirk was shot.

Social media users were horrified to watch the man's apparent celebration and quickly slammed the "demonic" response.

One X user replied to the video: "To witness arguably one of the most graphic assassinations in modern history and to have a reaction like that so instant is more demonic then I can imagine."

Another said: "How psychotic do you have to be to cheer as Charlie Kirk gushes blood and dies, while others scream and cower?"

A third added: "Completely sickening."

The bearded man is among the countless individuals who have been condemned on social media over their reaction to the right-wing activist's murder.

Teachers Come Under Fire For Praising Kirk Shooting

Photo of Samantha Marengo
Source: @LIBSOFTIKTOK/X

A special education teacher shared a video singing 'God Bless America' while watching breaking news coverage of the shooting.

In the aftermath of Kirk's death, a shocking number of school teachers shared messages in support of the fatal shooting online.

While Kirk was a controversial figure and routinely faced backlash over his viewpoints when he was alive, his assassination has exposed the chilling depths of political divide and hatred plaguing the U.S.

Fellow right-wing influencer Libs of TikTok shared a since-deleted video from a special education teacher from Framingham, Massachusetts, identified as Samantha Marengo, singing God Bless America while breaking news coverage of Kirk's shooting played on a TV in the background.

Libs of TikTok captioned the post: "THIS person teaches YOUR children."

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Shooting suspect Tyler Robinson is in custody after his father 'turned him in' on September 11.

After the right-wing influencer shared the video, the school district released a statement confirming the teacher has been placed "on leave pending an internal review," according to a follow-up post.

One X user replied to the update: "Fire her; there must be zero tolerance for this kind of rhetoric, especially from those in a position to influence our children."

The post was one of many shared by Libs of TikTok, calling out educators and demanding they be fired over posts shared about Kirk. Posts included screenshots from teachers' social media pages, some of which branded Kirk a "Nazi," and another said, "you reap what you sow."

