EXCLUSIVE: Is This Proof Priscilla Presley 'Killed' Lisa Marie Against Her Wishes? Bombshell Document Claims Elvis' Daughter Wanted to 'Prolong Her Life as Long as Possible' … Before Mom 'Pulled the Plug' on Her
A chilling new document provided to RadarOnline.com by the former business partners of Priscilla Presley allegedly reveals her daughter, Lisa Marie, had specific instructions to keep her alive "as long as possible" should anything happen to her.
Instead, Priscilla has been accused of rushing to "pull the plug" on her daughter Lisa Marie's life support as part of an alleged money grab after she suffered a debilitating heart attack .
Elvis' ex had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud. In response, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and accusing the 80-year-old of refusing to pay them.
And in a shocking claim, they allege in court documents that after Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest caused by an intestinal obstruction, Priscilla ignored her daughter's orders and removed her from life support on purpose as part of a family financial feud.
In 2010, long before her 2023 death, Lisa Marie filled out an Advance Health Care Directive, in case she should ever become incapable of making her own decisions.
The multi-page directive reveals Lisa Marie gave the power to make life-or-death decisions to her mom, Priscilla, along with her husband, Michael Lockwood, and daughter, Riley Keough.
On Lisa Marie's Orders
The directive gave further instructions, including Lisa Marie's request to be buried at Graceland, her decision not to donate her organs and even the command that she not be given a "sad funeral."
She also specifically left her initials in the box indicating her choice to keep her alive, agreeing that: "I want my life to be prolonged as long as possible within the limits of generally accepted health care standards."
Yet Priscilla's business partners claim the exact opposite happened, as Priscilla "rushed to order doctors to remove her daughter from life support – before Keough even had a chance to get to the hospital to say goodbye – and then acted immediately to process Lisa Marie's will."
According to the original lawsuit: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."
Kruse and Fialko also submitted an emotional letter from Riley to her grandmother, whom she affectionately referred to as "Nona," confessing: "I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking."
Furious Rebuttal
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, furiously responded to the accusation and claimed the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."
He added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."
Singer went on to call the claims Priscilla "killed" her daughter "absurd and ridiculous," telling TMZ: "We expect her next amendment to claim that Priscilla is responsible for the death of JFK."
Show of Unity
Priscilla and Keough even came together in a rare show of unity to issue a joint response blasting the partners' attempt to drive them apart.
"We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another," the two told People.
"Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity. We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."