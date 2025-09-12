EXCLUSIVE: Is This Proof Priscilla Presley 'Killed' Lisa Marie Against Her Wishes? Bombshell Document Claims Elvis' Daughter Wanted to 'Prolong Her Life as Long as Possible' … Before Mom 'Pulled the Plug' on Her

The directive gave further instructions, including Lisa Marie's request to be buried at Graceland, her decision not to donate her organs and even the command that she not be given a "sad funeral."

She also specifically left her initials in the box indicating her choice to keep her alive, agreeing that: "I want my life to be prolonged as long as possible within the limits of generally accepted health care standards."

Yet Priscilla's business partners claim the exact opposite happened, as Priscilla "rushed to order doctors to remove her daughter from life support – before Keough even had a chance to get to the hospital to say goodbye – and then acted immediately to process Lisa Marie's will."

According to the original lawsuit: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."

Kruse and Fialko also submitted an emotional letter from Riley to her grandmother, whom she affectionately referred to as "Nona," confessing: "I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking."