EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis' Sad Final Days Revealed — The Heartbreaking Reason She's Secretly Planning Shock Retirement Despite Career Renaissance

The 66-year-old actress, whose parents were big-screen icons Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis , has been enjoying a remarkable career resurgence following her Oscar-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis is quietly preparing to leave Hollywood behind to avoid the rejection and heartbreak she saw her legendary parents endure in their later years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Curtis is planning to step away from Hollywood on her own terms.

Yet despite a string of new projects, including the new Freaky Friday sequel, Curtis recently admitted she has been plotting her own retreat from the industry for decades.

"I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age," Curtis said.

She added: "I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that's very painful."

Curtis said: "I have been prepping to get out, so that I don't have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I'm no longer invited."