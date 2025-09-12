Shaun White, Nina Dobrev Friend Lays Bare the Brutal Reality of What Caused Split: 'He Was Very Ready for Marriage and Kids… She Wanted to Go to Hollywood’

"They just kept living day in and day out and not growing as a couple.Yes, there was love there, they had an incredible time with each other, but since they weren't nurturing what they had and growing it into something more, the most logical thing to do was to break up before they ended up hating each other or entering into a loveless marriage," the source blabbed about why the pair decided to call it quits after so may years together.

The insider explained that their relationship "wasn't getting better" and that "they are both to blame."

''They were smart enough to get out now while they still are young and while they still can move on from each other without any baggage."

White popped the question in October 2024 under an arch of white roses at New York's The Swan restaurant, presenting Dobrev with a gorgeous 5-carat diamond ring.

The former Olympic champ said in an April 2023 interview about their easygoing romance, "We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure. But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.'"