Sharon Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Obsessed With Making Late Husband Ozzy More Saintly' After Grim Details of Abuse Wildman Inflicted on Her Re-Emerges After His Death

Split photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne wants to clean up her husband Ozzy's image following his death.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne is consumed with reshaping her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's legacy – determined to honor his memory even as troubling episodes from their marriage resurface in the wake of his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her former Black Sabbath frontman husband died in July aged 76, just two weeks after his final concert in Birmingham.

His family confirmed the news in a statement signed by Sharon, 71, and their children, saying the wildman passed away "surrounded by love."

Music Legends Pay Tribute to Ozzy

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon is said to be working to reshape Ozzy's legacy after his death.

Tributes also poured in from across the music world, with Sir Elton John calling him a "dear friend," while Rod Stewart said: "Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there – later rather than sooner."

But along with the tributes, Ozzy's ugliest episodes have also emerged – including the infamous incident where he threatened to kill Sharon, and the years he spent cheating on her and tormenting her with his booze and drug binges.

A source close to the family claimed: "Sharon is now obsessed with ensuring Ozzy is remembered for more than his scandals.

"She wants the world to see the full picture – yes, the addictions and the chaos, but also his love, his generosity, and the fact he fought to the very end."

The insider added: "She knows people will bring up the darkest chapters of their marriage, but she refuses to let that be the whole story.

"Her mission now is to make Ozzy appear virtually saintly – not by hiding the bad, but by showing how he overcame it.

Sharon Adds Her Voice to Ozzy's Final Memoir

Photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Music legends like Elton John and Rod Stewart shared heartfelt tributes following Ozzy's death.

"She is also telling everyone she gave him as good as he gave, though considering what he put her through, that's far from the truth."

Central to Sharon's effort is the forthcoming publication of Last Rites, Ozzy's autobiography, due in October.

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Sharon is contributing a foreword, epilogue, and several new chapters to the book, which was already in progress before his death.

Publishing sources say the memoir will not gloss over his violent outbursts, infidelity, and addictions.

One industry source told us: "This is not about sanitizing Ozzy's life. Sharon wants it honest and raw, but she's now also shaping the tone.

"Her fingerprints are now all over the manuscript – it's part confession, part farewell, and part attempt to secure Ozzy's place in rock history as more than just a wild man, and not a wife-abuser."

Ozzy's Affair With Michelle Pugh Exposed in Memoir

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon refuses to let Ozzy be remembered only for scandals.

Last Rites will include passages about Ozzy's 2012–2016 affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, which nearly ended his marriage.

Sharon later admitted the betrayal left her suicidal, saying in 2017: "I took, I don't know how many pills. I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'"

The book will also address incidents that cast a long shadow over their relationship – including Ozzy threatening Sharon's life while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Yet it now also celebrates his rise from a poor Birmingham childhood, his explosive success with Black Sabbath, and his reinvention as a solo artist under Sharon's management.

Publishers describe the cover image of a prayerful Ozzy with his hands to his face as showing the book will be "part confession, part celebration, and part farewell."

One source added: "As Ozzy always wanted, nothing will be changed. His words will stand exactly as he wrote them."

'We're Just Meant to Be'

Split photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon vows to show the world Ozzy's love, generosity, and strength.

In one of his final interviews, Ozzy reflected on his turbulent life.

He said: "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm like, 'F--- no.' "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

Sharon – who married Ozzy in 1982 – previously said about their tortured relationship: "I wasn't a saint, Ozzy wasn't a saint. I gave him as good as he gave me. We're just meant to be."

