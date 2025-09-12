I'm a Top Cop and I've Analyzed Charlie Kirk's Guards' Mysterious Hand Signals — This is What They're Actually Doing

Stan Kephart, 85, a law enforcement veteran who has consulted on security for major events including the Olympic Games, has now weighed in on the video of the gestures, which have been seized on by conspiracy nuts.

Kephart, who was not involved in the incident, stated the bodyguards' actions appeared to be deliberate, but not unusual.

"I can tell you from experience – those were definitely hand signals. The way they were done was not casual. It was more than one signal," Kephart explained.

"But my suspicion is that he's checking in with someone else, perhaps a supervisor, confirming everything is okay."

Kephart, who has decades of experience in security operations, further clarified the gestures are typical for trained personnel in such settings.

"If there was a real threat, they would not be relying on hand signals. They'd use their communication systems," he added. "There's no reason to jump to conclusions based on what we saw in that video."

While Kirk's security detail has not publicly commented, the shooting has raised questions about the level of protection he received at the event. Unlike elected officials, Kirk did not have federal protection.