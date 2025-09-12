I'm a Top Cop and I've Analyzed Charlie Kirk's Guards' Mysterious Hand Signals — This is What They're Actually Doing
A seasoned former California police chief has confirmed the mysterious hand gestures made by Charlie Kirk's bodyguards shortly before his shooting in Utah were likely to have simply been standard security signals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Footage capturing the movements, which has gone viral, shows two of Kirk’s guards standing behind the conservative firebrand as he addresses a crowd of 3,000 at Utah Valley University.
Did Bodyguards Signal Before Sniper Attack?
One of the minders adjusts his cap while holding a phone, while another shifts his arms and scans the area – moments before Kirk, 31, is struck by a bullet from a rooftop sniper.
Kirk, a rising star in the conservative movement and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was speaking on Wednesday, September 10, when the attack occurred.
Authorities believe the assassin, now suspected to be Tyler Robinson, had perched on the university roof and fired a high-powered rifle from over 200 yards away, striking Kirk in the neck.
As his supporters screamed in horror and scattered, Kirk collapsed under a white tent emblazoned with "Prove Me Wrong."
The shooting has drawn widespread attention and led to various theories, including speculation about the hand signals made by the guards.
Hand Movements Explained
Stan Kephart, 85, a law enforcement veteran who has consulted on security for major events including the Olympic Games, has now weighed in on the video of the gestures, which have been seized on by conspiracy nuts.
Kephart, who was not involved in the incident, stated the bodyguards' actions appeared to be deliberate, but not unusual.
"I can tell you from experience – those were definitely hand signals. The way they were done was not casual. It was more than one signal," Kephart explained.
"But my suspicion is that he's checking in with someone else, perhaps a supervisor, confirming everything is okay."
Kephart, who has decades of experience in security operations, further clarified the gestures are typical for trained personnel in such settings.
"If there was a real threat, they would not be relying on hand signals. They'd use their communication systems," he added. "There's no reason to jump to conclusions based on what we saw in that video."
While Kirk's security detail has not publicly commented, the shooting has raised questions about the level of protection he received at the event. Unlike elected officials, Kirk did not have federal protection.
Only Six Officers Guarded 3,000-Person Crowd
Kephart pointed out the lack of comprehensive security left the conservative figure vulnerable.
"There were only six campus police officers on duty. They are well-trained, but that’s not enough for a 2,000-plus crowd," Kephart said.
"And without federal resources, like rooftop surveillance or shot-spotter technology, there's a clear disadvantage."
Before capturing 22-year-old Robinson, authorities released grainy images of a black-clad "person of interest" wearing sunglasses and a cap adorned with an eagle design.
The FBI has also recovered a rifle, palm prints, and footprints in a nearby wooded area.
On Friday, September 12, Donald Trump announced a suspect in Kirk’s assassination had been taken into custody – after being turned in by his dad.
Trump Confirms Suspect, Governor Calls Kirk Shooting 'Political Assassination'
The President appeared live on Fox & Friends, where he said cops have a "high degree of certainty" they have the "person they are looking for."
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has called the killing a "political assassination," and Kephart believes the FBI's investigation will be thorough.
"The Bureau’s investigation will be a deep dive," he said.
Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at just 18, had been on his "American Comeback Tour" and was scheduled to appear at other venues across the country.
The attack on him is the latest in a series of politically motivated incidents in the U.S., a pattern that includes the shooting of Trump at a rally and the firebombing of a Colorado parade.
While authorities are urging the public to avoid jumping to conclusions, conspiracy theories have already begun circulating, with online sleuths obsessively analyzing footage from the event.
Despite the rampant speculation, law enforcement officials have urged the public to rely on official sources for updates.