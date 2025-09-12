Your tip
Margot Robbie

Sheer Cheek Of It: Margot Robbie Channels Bianca Censori By Showing Off Derrière In See-Through Dress During Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Appearance

picture of Margot Robbie and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie sparked comparisons with Bianca Censori by posing on the red carpet in see-through dress.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Margot Robbie has channeled Bianca Censori by showing off her derrière on the red carpet by wearing a sheer crystal-covered naked dress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 35, wore the see-through gown at the European premiere of her latest movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in a cold and wet London where she posed for snaps alongside co-star Colin Farrell.

Bum Deal

picture of Margot Robbie and Biance Censori
Source: MEGA

Robbie showed off her backside on the red carpet, just like Censori at the Grammys.

But Robbie's outfit — from Armani Privé's SS25 couture collection — certainly garnered the most attention as she drew parallels with Kanye West's on/off wife’s see-through dress worn at the Grammys in February.

Robbie's chose her most daring look yet for her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son last October.

Her daring jaw-dropping carpet appearance on Thursday ignited a frenzy among fans, with many taking to social media to comment on the Barbie star's bold new look.

Naked Dress Trend

picture of Kanye West abd Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and on/off wife Censori overshadowed the Grammys with their red carpet stunt.

Taking to Reddit, one user wrote: "Ok whew I thought for a second I may not be able to see her entire a--crack, but there it is."

Many more chimed in, suggesting that the revealing nature of the dress cheapened the look.

"I'm so tired of sheer dresses, it's lazy shock design," one wrote.

"This dress has so many beautiful details that having an exposed butt crack really does take away from the beauty of it."

A third, also taking umbrage with Margot's exposed derrière, added: "Right? What’s wrong with not having your entire a-- hanging out?"

Stealing The Show

picture of Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Robbie posed up with co-star Colin Farrell at the London premiere.

Others were quick to express their surprise at Margot wearing such a revealing outfit, given her normally more demure sartorial choices.

"I'm kinda surprised she wore this, she is usually not flaunting and edgy but maybe she has a new stylist," one fan wrote.

Another agreed, saying: "Kinda washes her out. She looks so much better in bright colours, why is her stylist fixated on putting beige on her these days. All I can think is that it can’t be comfortable to sit in that thong."

It didn't end there, either, with many more claiming that Margot looked visibly uncomfortable on the red carpet.

"Girl, you're Margot Freaking Robbie. You don't have to wear a dress that makes you this uncomfortable," one pleaded.

picture of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

The premiere was Robbie's first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom.

A second added: "She’s beautiful, but does not look comfortable at all.

"And I’ll say it until I'm blue in the face, why don’t the men ever wear super revealing, sheer outfits? They are all probably dressed in their usual suit and tie I'm assuming."

It wasn't all harsh criticism, though, with scores of fans jumping to the comments to praise Robbie's obvious beauty.

"I've never had a baby and also never looked that good. Good for her, I hope she's happy and healthy and having fun. (30, flirty and thriving?)," someone commented.

Another simply added: "She is the definition of breathtaking."

Speaking about becoming mom last month, Robbie said: "It's like, (when) you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it’s probably just really boring to hear.

"So, it's kind of like, 'It's the best,' you know?"

