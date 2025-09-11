Meghan Markle's Nightmare: Prince Harry Basks in Royal Spotlight Without 'Diva Duchess' — as He Reunites With King Charles and Declares His 'Love' for Life Back in the U.K
Meghan Markle is facing her biggest nightmare, as her husband, Prince Harry, returned home to the U.K. solo and got a glorious taste of the royal life he's been missing since moving with her to California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The prince, 40, was the toast of several charitable events and even had a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles III, causing Harry's spokesperson to publicly proclaim how much he "loved" being back home.
Harry 'Loved Being Back in the UK'
"He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him," Harry's spokesperson said on Thursday, September 11, as the Duke of Sussex wrapped up his four-day trip back to his homeland.
While there, Harry had tender family moments, including a visit to the grave of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her passing.
But it was his nearly one-hour private tea with his dad at Clarence House that capped off the trip for Harry. His team worked for months in "peace talks" with the king's communications secretary to arrange a face-to-face meeting between the pair for the first time in 19 months.
The giddy prince told reporters at an Invictus Games event following the reunion, “He’s great, thank you,” about how his cancer-stricken father is doing.
He's Still Loved in England
Harry also got a taste of what it was like to be revered and adored as a royal again.
He made several public appearances where he received warm welcomes from well-wishers who reminded the prince that he's still part of the world's most famous family.
It's a far cry from Harry's lonely life with Markle, 44, in Montecito, California, where the jobless and bored duke has taken up surfing. At the same time, the former actress keeps busy trying to revive her dying As ever food and wine brand.
'Isolated' in Montecito
Harry and Markle famously quit the royal family in 2020 and left to make their fortune in Hollywood. While the duo initially secured megabucks exclusive deals with Netflix and Spotify, they have since been reduced to a just first-look deal with the streaming service.
"Harry is feeling more isolated than ever," a source spilled about the duke's sad life in California. "He's been telling friends, 'This isn't the life I thought I was choosing.'"
While Season 2 of Markle's Netflix lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, was a massive flop, she's still trying to salvage her As ever brand.
"Meghan starts her day before sunrise, throws herself into an endless workload, and won't hand things off. Her expectations are so demanding that it leaves everyone on edge," an insider dished about the Duchess of Sussex.
"The tension really stems from Meghan wanting to manage nearly everything on her own. She doesn't include Harry the way she once did, aside from the occasional acknowledgment. He feels pushed to the sidelines, and most evenings he's left with nothing to do while she's tied up on calls or dealing with brand matters."
'Things Haven't Turned Out'
"He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted," a UK insider said about Harry in 2024. "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more."
"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate," the source added about his estranged brother and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales.