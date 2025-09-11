Meghan Markle's Nightmare: Prince Harry Basks in Royal Spotlight Without 'Diva Duchess' — as He Reunites With King Charles and Declares His 'Love' for Life Back in the U.K

"He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him," Harry's spokesperson said on Thursday, September 11, as the Duke of Sussex wrapped up his four-day trip back to his homeland.

While there, Harry had tender family moments, including a visit to the grave of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her passing.

But it was his nearly one-hour private tea with his dad at Clarence House that capped off the trip for Harry. His team worked for months in "peace talks" with the king's communications secretary to arrange a face-to-face meeting between the pair for the first time in 19 months.

The giddy prince told reporters at an Invictus Games event following the reunion, “He’s great, thank you,” about how his cancer-stricken father is doing.