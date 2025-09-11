Travis Kelce Retirement Bombshell: NFL Star's Plans to 'End His Career and Focus on Starting a Family' With Taylor Swift Revealed — Just Weeks After Engagement News
The end is near for Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can report, amid growing speculation the newly engaged NFL star will hang up his cleats and retire at the conclusion of the season.
Kelce is in the final year of his contract, and the Kansas City Chiefs star is said to be ready to trade Super Bowls for diaper pails.
Kelce, 35, previously toyed with the idea of retirement at the end of last season, but ultimately decided to come back. However, with his two-year, $34.25 million deal wrapping up, and as he turns his attention to wedding planning with fiancée Taylor Swift, friends say the timing is ideal to start a new chapter.
"Travis anticipates he will hang it up after this season," one source told the Daily Mail. "No matter how hard that decision will be, he has a lot to look forward to in TV and in life - and he has his brother and Taylor to thank for that."
Travis and his 37-year-old brother Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, host a popular podcast together and both have lucrative sponsorship deals. They are also sure to land high-paying contracts with any of the major networks for gameday coverage.
"His brother has been so busy on TV and, as sad as it was to leave the game, he figured it out and there is a light at the end of the tunnel," the source explained.
Whatever Kelce's decision, his bride-to-be is promising it's all his to make: "With Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision."
Baby on Board?
While it may be up to him, Swift and the 35-year-old has been vocal in the past about how she's longed for a large brood of kids.
If this really is the end for Kelce, insiders told Radar the Anti-Hero singer is hoping to have a baby as soon as they wed.
"Taylor doesn’t want to wait – she’d love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible," an insider spilled to Heat magazine.
"She can't wait to be a mom and is 100 percent certain Travis will make a wonderful father. She's both so ready to settle down and finally begin the next chapter of her life with Travis."
Family Ties
In 2012, a younger Swift expressed her desire to have a minimum of four children, despite not having a steady boyfriend at the time.
"I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me," she gushed at the time.
Wedded Bliss
But first comes love, then comes marriage, before either wants to think of a baby carriage.
As Radar recently broke, the superstar couple, who got engaged last month, are planning a "private" ceremony with family and close friends in Rhode Island.
Swift's home in the state, which has previously hosted her 4th of July parties, has been identified as a possible location for the nuptials, as well as other venues in the area.
Her mansion in the town of Westerly's Watch Hill area is undergoing a $1.7million renovation.
Updates will include a new wing with a 16-by-24-foot bedroom and more bathrooms, and an upgrade to the kitchen.
Swift purchased the home in 2013 for $17.5million, and it already includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 5.23 acres with gardens and a swimming pool.