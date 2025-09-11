Travis Kelce Retirement Bombshell: NFL Star's Plans to 'End His Career and Focus on Starting a Family' With Taylor Swift Revealed — Just Weeks After Engagement News

Kelce, 35, previously toyed with the idea of retirement at the end of last season, but ultimately decided to come back. However, with his two-year, $34.25 million deal wrapping up, and as he turns his attention to wedding planning with fiancée Taylor Swift, friends say the timing is ideal to start a new chapter.

"Travis anticipates he will hang it up after this season," one source told the Daily Mail. "No matter how hard that decision will be, he has a lot to look forward to in TV and in life - and he has his brother and Taylor to thank for that."

Travis and his 37-year-old brother Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, host a popular podcast together and both have lucrative sponsorship deals. They are also sure to land high-paying contracts with any of the major networks for gameday coverage.

"His brother has been so busy on TV and, as sad as it was to leave the game, he figured it out and there is a light at the end of the tunnel," the source explained.

Whatever Kelce's decision, his bride-to-be is promising it's all his to make: "With Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision."