Clueless Prince William: Future King 'Had No Idea' About Harry's Meeting With Dad Charles... as He 'Would Have Tried to Block It'
While Prince Harry was over the moon that he finally got to meet with his father, King Charles III, face to face for the first time in 19 months, his brother was infuriated about the get-together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prince William, who remains estranged from Harry, 40, was reportedly against the meeting and was kept out of the loop that his only sibling secured the long-awaited sit-down with their "Pa."
William 'Had No Idea'
Charles, 76, went out of his way to meet up with Harry, flying in from his Scottish vacation to London on Wednesday, September 10, so that he could be waiting at Clarence House when his wayward younger son arrived around 5:20 p.m. local time.
Harry was photographed being driven by a security team through the entrance of the king's home, where the duo reportedly had a nearly one-hour "private tea."
“William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences,” one courtier claimed to royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack.
"He had no idea Harry was on the schedule – and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” the source claimed about the stunned Prince of Wales, 43.
Harry Gives Update
"If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it,” they claimed to Shuter. "That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."
Despite the future king's fuming, Harry was beaming with joy after the meeting when he attended an event for the Invictus Games.
Smiling from ear to ear, the Duke of Sussex was asked by a reporter about the reunion, saying about his father, "Yes, he's great, thank you."
While William and Harry had several events in proximity during the duke's visit, they did not attempt to see one another amid their bitter ongoing feud.
Busy Itinerary Back Home
Harry and Charles' meeting took place on day three of the prince's four-day trip to the U.K., where he settled back into aspects of his former royal life with great ease.
Although the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, sensationally stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, he returned to his old form by attending charitable events and participating in veterans' activities.
Without Markle, 44, along for the trip, Harry was able to go about the affairs of his choosing. He first paid a visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, gravesite in Windsor, on Monday, September 8. That evening, he attended the WellChild Awards, a children's health charity for which Harry has been the royal patron since 2008.
The next day, Harry appeared thrilled when royal well-wishers greeted him upon visiting the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, England. He posed for smiling selfies, shook hands, and donated $1.4million of his fortune to the BBC Children in Need project, which helps combat youth violence.
In a nod to his service in the British Army, the Afghan war veteran also toured Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies, in addition to the Invictus Games reception.
Harry 'Loved Being Back in the UK'
“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said of how much it meant to Harry finally to be back home.
The prince shouted to the world that he wanted to end his estrangement from his family in May, telling the BBC, "I would love reconciliation...There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious."
Harry's latest trip involved months of planning, as well as "peace talk" negotiations between his top aides and Charles's communications secretary, regarding the pair's formal meeting.
The duke last saw his dad in February 2024, shortly after the monarch announced he'd been diagnosed with cancer. However, he spontaneously hopped a plane to London with little warning and only got to spend less than 30 minutes with his father, who was on his way out the door to fly to Sandringham.