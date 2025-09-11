Clueless Prince William: Future King 'Had No Idea' About Harry's Meeting With Dad Charles... as He 'Would Have Tried to Block It'

Charles, 76, went out of his way to meet up with Harry, flying in from his Scottish vacation to London on Wednesday, September 10, so that he could be waiting at Clarence House when his wayward younger son arrived around 5:20 p.m. local time.

Harry was photographed being driven by a security team through the entrance of the king's home, where the duo reportedly had a nearly one-hour "private tea."

“William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences,” one courtier claimed to royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack.

"He had no idea Harry was on the schedule – and certainly wasn’t asked for input,” the source claimed about the stunned Prince of Wales, 43.