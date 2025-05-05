Khloé Kardashian Shares Horrifying Photos After Having A TUMOR Removed From Her Face Following Skin Cancer Scare

Kardashian, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a shocking look at the stitches she had following the removal of a cheek tumor.

She said: "I don't know if you guys remember, but I had a tumor removed from my face and I'll always have a little line here, and I'll always have these little nodules here a little bit.

"I don't know if I'll always have them but, I'll have them for a little bit. Still healing, goodness it's been a couple of years now which is crazy."

The reality TV star revealed a large mass was removed which ended up leaving an indentation.

In another story, the reality TV star shared six images of her scary battle, writing: "Is this not crazy?!"