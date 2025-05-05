Your tip
Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Shares Horrifying Photos After Having A TUMOR Removed From Her Face Following Skin Cancer Scare

Photos of Khloe Kardashian
Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian

After two dermatologists examined the biopsy, they both noticed something 'incredibly rare.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

May 5 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has faced quite the battle.

The Hulu reality star shared horrifying photos after having a tumor removed from her face following a skin cancer scare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

khloe kardashian cancer
Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Kardashian shared a shocking look at the stitches she had following the removal of a cheek tumor.

Kardashian, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a shocking look at the stitches she had following the removal of a cheek tumor.

She said: "I don't know if you guys remember, but I had a tumor removed from my face and I'll always have a little line here, and I'll always have these little nodules here a little bit.

"I don't know if I'll always have them but, I'll have them for a little bit. Still healing, goodness it's been a couple of years now which is crazy."

The reality TV star revealed a large mass was removed which ended up leaving an indentation.

In another story, the reality TV star shared six images of her scary battle, writing: "Is this not crazy?!"

In a separate video, Kardashian said: "Just grateful, really grateful that I was even able to remove that skin cancer from my face.

"Grateful that I had the blessing of Dr. Garth Fisher, who did remove it so carefully, and the girls at 7Q Spa who help me keep it almost nonexistent. So thank you guys."

khloe kardashian cancer
Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian

The reality TV queen shared snaps from her journey.

Kardashian has been very open about her skin cancer journey with fans over the years.

In September 2023, she got candid about her scare after her melanoma diagnosis in a series of Instagram Stories.

At the time, Kardashian posed with professionals from the 7Q Spa in California, saying: "My Armenian Tribe. Master L has been helping me with my indention on my cheek from the tumor I had removed and she has done WONDERS!!!

"It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass, but she has a magic wand if you ask me."

The former KUWTK star explained in a different Instagram Story: "For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face."

In October 2022, the reality TV icon first revealed she had the tumor removed after she sparked concern by wearing a large bandage on her cheek.

Kardashian explained: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realizing it was not budging."

khloe kardashian cancer
Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Kardashian said two dermatologists examined the biopsy, and both saw something "incredibly rare" for someone her age.

She added: "A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she wrote, noting that she called a surgeon who was a family friend and someone she knew would take "incredible care" of her.

Kardashian said she was "grateful to share" that her surgeon "was able to get everything."

She said the tumor's "margins appear clear" and she is now in the "healing process."

Kardashian urged her followers, 'Be consistent with your skin cancer checks! No one is exempt."

