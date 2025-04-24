EXCLUSIVE: Fears Khloé Kardashian's Nose Might Collapse 'Just Like Michael Jackson' — After Her Series of Radical Nip Tucks
Khloé Kardashian's transformation may come at a price her nose can't pay.
The 40-year-old has seemingly taken another swing at perfecting her nose – and now pals fear it’s so fragile, one more tweak could send it into a total collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source explained: "She's tweaked her nose so many times that there's nothing much to operate on because the cartilage is so thin.
"But it's always been one area of her features she felt most insecure about and can't stop tampering with.
"Her mom has the same issue. In fact, all her sisters are so surgery-obsessed that they're not likely to notice the damage Khloe's doing to herself."
The Good American mogul admitted to getting the nose job she "always wanted" in 2019, just before the birth of her daughter True.
But after sharing recent pics of herself online, fans believe she has repeatedly shaved down her sniffer.
She's even been compared to Michael Jackson – who underwent multiple nose surgeries over the years.
His nose became one of the most talked-about features of his appearance, particularly as it seemed to deteriorate throughout his career.
Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodvsculptor.com, who hasn't treated Khloé, warns the reality star could be headed for a "Michael Jackson scenario."
He cautioned: "Once a primary surgery has been done on the nose, the natural tissue planes and blood supply are forever altered.
"They may improve with time, but they never return 100 percent."
Placik added: "With repeated surgeries that are perhaps performed too often, this can result in abnormal tissue ... or it can result in compromise of the blood supply and/or structure of the nose.
"Ultimately, this may result in collapse, loss of structural integrity or poor wound healing."
During an episode of the family's Hulu series last month, Khloé revealed details about the surgeon who performed her nose job.
While creating a vision board with her sister Kourtney for her 40th birthday party, Khloé came across a mention of Dr. Raj Kanodia in Angeleno Magazine.
Khloé pointed to a photo of the plastic surgeon and said, "He did my nose," while Kourtney responded, "Oh, how funny."
Though she got her nose job six years ago, the reality star didn’t publicly discuss it until 2021 – during the final reunion of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
She said at the time: "'Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job (with) Dr. Raj Kanodia.
Khloé added how "everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" Before insisting "no one's ever asked" about her nose before.
She also opened up about the procedure in April 2022 during an ABC special about the family, leading up to The Kardashians debut on Hulu.
The star admitted: "My whole life I would say – I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about.
"But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."