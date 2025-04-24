'So Distasteful!' Mourners Blasted As 'Sick' For Taking Selfies Next To Pope's Dead Body In Open Casket As He Lies In State

Mourners who queued up eight hours to catch a final glimpse of the late Pope before he is buried on Saturday said the actions of the selfie-takers were "a bit in poor taste."

One visitor said: "What did surprise me is the fact that earlier we were told no photos in the Sistine Chapel, and here people were getting their phones out and doing selfies with the coffin.

"I did think that was a bit in poor taste, and I'm surprised no one stopped them."

Another added: "I said to someone in the queue 'I wonder what Pope Francis would make of all this?' And they said, 'He would say don't waste your time here go and do something for people less fortunate.' He was probably right."