'So Distasteful!' Mourners Blasted As 'Sick' For Taking Selfies Next To Pope's Dead Body In Open Casket As He Lies In State

The body of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, has been viisted by thousands of faithfuls but many have been blasted for taking selfies next to his coffin.

April 24 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Mourners flocking to see the late Pope lying in state have been blasted for taking selfies next to his dead body.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ghoulish behavior has been branded "sick" by angry faithfuls, who are miffed why "nobody is stopping them."

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday after a double pneumonia battle.

After passing away aged 88 on Easter Monday, Pope Francis' body has been carried into Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City for the three-day ritual.

Around 50,000 faithfuls have paid respects to the late Pontiff, but some sparked fury after posting selfies that showed Francis' body laid out in robes in a wooden coffin.

One image, posted on Instagram, saw a woman smiling at the camera as she displayed the Pope clutching his rosary around 10ft behind her.

His body, dressed in his white mitre and red papal robe symbolizing love and the blood of Christ, can clearly be seen in the coffin, which lies on a raised platform.

The Pope's body lies in an open coffin in the center of Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City for a three-day ritual.

Mourners who queued up eight hours to catch a final glimpse of the late Pope before he is buried on Saturday said the actions of the selfie-takers were "a bit in poor taste."

One visitor said: "What did surprise me is the fact that earlier we were told no photos in the Sistine Chapel, and here people were getting their phones out and doing selfies with the coffin.

"I did think that was a bit in poor taste, and I'm surprised no one stopped them."

Another added: "I said to someone in the queue 'I wonder what Pope Francis would make of all this?' And they said, 'He would say don't waste your time here go and do something for people less fortunate.' He was probably right."

Mourners from across the globe have traveled to pay their last respects to Pope Francis.

A Vatican source said: "It would be good if people could try and remember where they are and have a little respect, but there's little else that can be done."

One faithful said the atmosphere was ruined by people "ignoring warnings" and taking photos instead of paying proper respects.

However, one visitor, Argentine Matheus Silva, 27, said he had every right to take pictures of "the first Pope who spoke up for gay people like me."

He added: "Others were doing the same, and I’m happy to share them."

Donald Trump will be one of the many world leaders attending Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.

At least 250,000 people are expected to attend the Pope's funeral on Saturday at St. Peter’s Square in Rome, with the service scheduled to begin at 10am local time.

World leaders, including Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be in attendance.

Prince William will also be there on behalf of King Charles.

The ceremony will be celebrated by the cardinals, with Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, leading the service

He will also deliver the final commendation, the solemn rite that formally entrusts the Pope’s soul to God.

