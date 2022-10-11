Khloé Kardashian Undergoes 'Immediate' Surgery On Face To Remove Tumor
Khloé Kardashian revealed that she underwent an urgent operation to have a tumor on her face removed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Kardashians star responded to comments regarding an awkward bandage on her face and shared that she needed an “immediate operation” to remove a bump on her cheek.
The removal comes almost 20 years after the star had a cancerous mole removed from her back.
Addressing the conversation around her face bandage head-on, Khloé shared the news on her Instagram stories Tuesday.
“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one out for the past few weeks, the mother of two wrote.
Khloé went on to share pictures of the “small bump” on her cheek, recalling how at first she assumed “ it was something as minor as a zit.”
After seven months of what she thought was merely a pimple, the Good American founder decided to have a biopsy.
Continuing to explain the health scare, Khloé shared that due to her age and findings from the first biopsy, a second dermatologist was called in, resulting in another biopsy and further examination of the mystery bump.
“What they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age,” Khloé stated on the second opinion’s results. “A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove the tumor from my face.”
The socialite then contacted Beverly Hills-based surgeon Dr. Garth Fischer, whom she referred to as a “good friend of the family,” for the removal — which, fortunately, was a success.
“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything,” Khloé thanked the doctor.
Khloé also shared that “all my margins appear clear” and “we are onto the healing process.”
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum went on to alert fans that bandages on the area during the meantime are to be expected, while also stating her reason for telling the story was to bring light on the urgency to get skin checked routinely.
“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” Kardashian continued in her stories. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well.”
She wrapped up by stating, “Even those who are not [pre-exposed], we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously, so no one is exempt from these things.”
The star ended the series with an interesting and somewhat ominous quote, given her family’s current drama with estranged brother-in-law Kanye West, reminding followers that “everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about.”