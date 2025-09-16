Hollywood in Panic After Kirk Assassination: Taylor Swift Hid Behind a 7ft 'Bulletproof' Screen to Watch Fiance Travis Play Football Amid 'Copycat Fears'

Swift was also uncharacteristically absent from her perch in Kelce's suite, staying out of view for the entire game. Every time cameras attempted to find the Grammy winner in cutaways, only Travis' close pals and his older brother, Jason Kelce, were seen seated where Swift is usually holding court.

Fans were saddened that the Lavender Haze singer had to resort to such drastic security measures to watch her fiancé play football.

"Though I am a Swiftie, I used to get annoyed that Taylor Swift never spoke out publicly about anything. Then I watched her walk behind a bulletproof wall at the Chiefs game – world’s biggest star, plenty of hate, and a political climate on edge. I understand her silence now," one person wrote on X.

A second added about the wall: "That’s her decision and she can do whatever she wants for her own safety... yes, we didn’t get the chance to see her outfit, but at least she’s okay and fine." A third fan lamented, "Taylor Swift's new security measures tell us about the world we're living in."

A fourth feared: "Taylor walking behind a bulletproof movable wall after what happened to Charlie Kirk can’t be a coincidence.”