Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Hollywood in Panic After Kirk Assassination: Taylor Swift Hid Behind a 7ft 'Bulletproof' Screen to Watch Fiance Travis Play Football Amid 'Copycat Fears'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: @TheSwiftSociety/X, MEGA

Taylor Swift hid behind a tall security screen while attending Kelce's first NFL home game.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has rattled the top stars in the world, as Taylor Swift hid behind a seven-foot "bulletproof" movable black screen while attending fiancé Travis Kelce's first Kansas City Chiefs home game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop superstar, 35, failed to do her usual fashionable stroll into Arrowhead Stadium en route to Kelce's suite on Sunday, September 14, where she shows off what she's wearing. Instead, Swift's movements were obscured by a moving wall so high that no one was able to get a glimpse of her.

Drastic Measures

Photo of Taylor Swift screen
Source: @Yolftofficial/X

Swift walked behind a seven-foot movable screen whlie making her way to the elevators.

A fan posted an Instagram Reel showing how the high wall was able to move alongside Swift as she made her way down a corridor to an elevator bank during the Chiefs' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Several members of her team, including her lead bodyguard and personal assistant, were visible on the other side as the wall moved along.

The Willow singer arrived after the action had gotten underway, as the Eagles were heard scoring a touchdown on the stadium's PA system. Several fans who had been waiting to see Swift remarked, "Is that her?" as the wall made its way along.

In Hiding

PPhoto of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift usually sits in the front row of Kelce's suite to watch him play, but stayed out of sight at his first home game of the season.

Swift was also uncharacteristically absent from her perch in Kelce's suite, staying out of view for the entire game. Every time cameras attempted to find the Grammy winner in cutaways, only Travis' close pals and his older brother, Jason Kelce, were seen seated where Swift is usually holding court.

Fans were saddened that the Lavender Haze singer had to resort to such drastic security measures to watch her fiancé play football.

"Though I am a Swiftie, I used to get annoyed that Taylor Swift never spoke out publicly about anything. Then I watched her walk behind a bulletproof wall at the Chiefs game – world’s biggest star, plenty of hate, and a political climate on edge. I understand her silence now," one person wrote on X.

A second added about the wall: "That’s her decision and she can do whatever she wants for her own safety... yes, we didn’t get the chance to see her outfit, but at least she’s okay and fine." A third fan lamented, "Taylor Swift's new security measures tell us about the world we're living in."

A fourth feared: "Taylor walking behind a bulletproof movable wall after what happened to Charlie Kirk can’t be a coincidence.”

Dinner With Friends

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram

Swift dined with her fiance and friends after her security-cloaked attendance at Kelce's game.

Some fans had speculated that Swift was using the wall to hide a possible pregnancy, but the singer proved she wasn't sporting a bump while at a post-game dinner with Kelce, teammate Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, and country-pop singer Kane Brown, who shared a group photo on his Instagram page. The group dined at 1587 Prime, the new steakhouse Kelce and Mahomes own.

Swift looked stylish in a tan and red plaid vest and matching miniskirt.

"Happy birthday, Pat & congrats, TT. Thanks for hosting us, Britt," Brown, 31, wrote in the caption, sending well wishes to the newly engaged couple. Another video showed Mahomes blowing out sparkler candles on his cake.

Heightened Security

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was one of President Donald Trump's closest outside advisors.

Kirk's assassination while debating students on the Utah Valley University campus on September 10 has plenty of stars on edge. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder, where he allegedly shot the conservative firebrand with a long-range rifle from a rooftop several buildings away from where Kirk was appearing.

In the wake of Kirk's cold-blooded murder, fellow conservative commentator Ben Shapiro announced he will no longer be speaking at outdoor venues, citing too many "vantage points" as security risks. "It's not possible because there are too many overlooks," The Ben Shapiro Show host, 41, announced.

However, Shapiro intends to keep up his speaking tours, particularly at college campuses that were the focus of Kirk's Turning Point USA, proudly noting, "We’re going to pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it."

