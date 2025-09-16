Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, Officially Charged With Aggravated Murder After MAGA Activist's Killing — As Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty

Split photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson has officially been charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Tyler Robinson is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon, Radaronline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Robinson is in jail without bail.

Robinson is currently being held without bail in a Provo, Utah jail. He is expected to face the death penalty.

At an afternoon press conference announcing the charges, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said: "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.

"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union."

He added: "It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Possible Motive

charlie kirk shooting
Source: x.com

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley Univeristy.

Gray seemed to hint that Robinson's motive had to do with gay and trans rights, and the 22-year-old was reportedly dating his roommate, who was in the process of transitioning into a female.

"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robibsons's loved ones.

And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."

Article continues below advertisement

Roommate's Texts

charlie kirk memorial mega
Source: MEGA

A growing memorial has attracted hundreds of mourners.

Robinson seemed to remove all doubt about his involvement in a series of online messages to friends and family.

Gray said the alleged assassin told his roommate that he had planned the shooting for a little over a week and had hoped to keep it a secret "until I died of old age."

The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on Sept. 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

When the roommate asked pont blank if Robinson was involved in the shooting, he confirmed that he was, and was just trying to circle back to pick up his rifle, which he had abandoned during his escape.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
luigi mangioni arrives in court

Luigi Mangione Scores Major Legal Victory: Judge Tosses Two New York State Charges as CEO Brian Thompson Assassin Suspect Appears in Court for First Time in Months

Photo of Robert Redford

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford Made Surprise Cameo on AMC Show to 'Shut Down Dying Rumors' Just Months Before Iconic Actor's Death Aged 89

Kirk's Killing

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: FACEBOOK

Robinson is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Kirk was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.

Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to Gray, the suspect's mother said that over the last year, Robinson had become "more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.