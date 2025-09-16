Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, Officially Charged With Aggravated Murder After MAGA Activist's Killing — As Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty
Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's alleged killer has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Tyler Robinson is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon, Radaronline.com can report.
Robinson is currently being held without bail in a Provo, Utah jail. He is expected to face the death penalty.
At an afternoon press conference announcing the charges, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said: "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.
"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union."
He added: "It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here."
Possible Motive
Gray seemed to hint that Robinson's motive had to do with gay and trans rights, and the 22-year-old was reportedly dating his roommate, who was in the process of transitioning into a female.
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robibsons's loved ones.
And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."
Roommate's Texts
Robinson seemed to remove all doubt about his involvement in a series of online messages to friends and family.
Gray said the alleged assassin told his roommate that he had planned the shooting for a little over a week and had hoped to keep it a secret "until I died of old age."
The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on Sept. 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."
After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."
When the roommate asked pont blank if Robinson was involved in the shooting, he confirmed that he was, and was just trying to circle back to pick up his rifle, which he had abandoned during his escape.
Kirk's Killing
Kirk was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.
That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.
Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
According to Gray, the suspect's mother said that over the last year, Robinson had become "more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented."