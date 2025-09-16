Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, Officially Charged With Aggravated Murder After MAGA Activist's Killing — As Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty

Robinson seemed to remove all doubt about his involvement in a series of online messages to friends and family.

Gray said the alleged assassin told his roommate that he had planned the shooting for a little over a week and had hoped to keep it a secret "until I died of old age."

The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on Sept. 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

When the roommate asked pont blank if Robinson was involved in the shooting, he confirmed that he was, and was just trying to circle back to pick up his rifle, which he had abandoned during his escape.