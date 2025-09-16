Fresh Royal Fury: Prince Harry 'Reopens Old Wounds' by Defending 'Spare' Memoir as Insider Claims King Charles Wants Son to 'Stop Talking'

Harold said: "This suggests Prince Harry doesn't believe his book has done any damage, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"This has kept the fire of the family feud burning for years longer than it would have done otherwise. Him putting pen to paper and sharing private information has damaged their relationship even further.

"He was completely within his rights to release a memoir, but he has to accept the repercussions of that."

He added: "Him saying he’s done nothing wrong is essentially him standing by the upset he’s caused, and saying he still believes the Royal Family were in the wrong."