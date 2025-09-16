Your tip
Prince Harry

Fresh Royal Fury: Prince Harry 'Reopens Old Wounds' by Defending 'Spare' Memoir as Insider Claims King Charles Wants Son to 'Stop Talking'

picture of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will have annoyed King Charles by defending his memoir 'Spare,' according to the Queen's former butler.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's claim his "conscious is clear" after defending his bombshell memoir Spare will infuriate King Charles, the Queen's former butler has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke has risked heaping further strain on the already fragile relationship with his father by his latest controversial admission, says Grant Harold, who believes the King just wants Harry to stop talking.

Gambling With Relationship

Picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry risks undoing his progress reconnecting with Charles by backing bombshell claims in 'Spare'

Harold said: "This suggests Prince Harry doesn't believe his book has done any damage, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"This has kept the fire of the family feud burning for years longer than it would have done otherwise. Him putting pen to paper and sharing private information has damaged their relationship even further.

"He was completely within his rights to release a memoir, but he has to accept the repercussions of that."

He added: "Him saying he’s done nothing wrong is essentially him standing by the upset he’s caused, and saying he still believes the Royal Family were in the wrong."

Stop Talking

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles just wants Harry to stop talking about his perceived woes, claimed Grant Harold.

Harry met up with Charles for the first time in 19 months last week during his brief four-day return to the U.K.

And Harold claimed his latest interview has overshadowed what would have been a positive development in reminding his bond with Charles.

He explained: "I believe the King wouldn’t have wanted to dwell on the past during their reunion last week, and would be happy to move past it, but I believe this new comment from Harry will cause more damage.

"He just needs to stop commenting on things at this point; that's the safest option if he wants to mend his relationship with his dad."

Wild Claims

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry claimed in 'Spare' a fight with brother William left him with 'scrapes and bruises.'

Harry was grilled on the fallout to his 2023 memoir as he completed his U.K. visit.

The book contained allegations by Harry that his brother, Prince William, left him with visible "scrapes and bruises" after an alleged attack.

He claimed: "(William) grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."

It also alleged William teased Harry about his panic attacks and that Charles put his own interests above his second son, and saw the Duke reference taking cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, and his enjoyment of the TV show Friends.

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry praised his wife, Meghan Markle, for urging him to 'tell the truth'.

But defending the book, Harry said: "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative.

"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected."

He added: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.

"It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."

Harry also revealed the words of wisdom his wife, Meghan Markle, gave him were to "just stick to the truth."

