Filmmakers Behind Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Documentary Attempt to Swat Away Wrestling Legend Son Nick's Emergency Lawsuit
Hulk Hogan's sex tape may be nearly 20 years old, but his tragic death has once again pushed it into the spotlight as his only son, Nick, attempts to keep it out of a new documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nick, 35, sued the late WWE legend's former friend Bubba The Love Sponge, alleging he was behind the documentary, titled Video Killed The Radio Star.
The Legal Battle Explained
The doc, produced by Woltz Films, promises to tell behind-the-scenes details about the infamous sex tape Hulk filmed in 2006 with Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem.
On Thursday, September 11, the production company filed court documents objecting to the temporary restraining order Nick was granted, blocking the release of any portion of the X-rated tape.
Nick claimed footage from the sex tape was in the film's trailer, and raged the documentary violated an agreement iconic wrestler reached with Bubba in 2012.
However, in Woltz Films' new filing, they claimed Bubba has nothing to do with the documentary, nor is he a member of the company.
Production Company Hits Back
They said in the documents: "[Bubba] is not a member nor officer of Woltz, has no control over what content is contained in the Documentary and has no ownership interest in the documentary or Woltz."
According to Woltz, the temporary restraining order impacted the film's September 12 release date through "Apple, Amazon, and Google streaming services."
"Woltz is the creator and producer of the documentary, which draws content exclusively from publicly available news coverage and other lawfully obtainable sources," the company's lawyers added.
They continued: "The documentary is approximately 90,000 seconds in length and includes, in various small excerpts, video and images of news coverage of the sex tape obtained from currently available online media sources that total approximately 38 seconds."
The attorneys also claimed "Woltz has never had, and does not have, access to the original version of the sex tape, has not obtained any actual sex tape footage from [Bubba], and did not include any actual footage of the sex tape in the documentary from [Bubba], but rather publicly available and traceable media outlets covering the story."
The legal team also claimed the project was protected by the First Amendment.
How Much Cash Did Hulk Leave Behind?
'Horny' Florida Nurse, 35, Who 'Raped' Stepson, 15, Slammed as 'Incestuous Pedophile' by Teen's Mother Before Being Sentenced to Two Years Behind Bars
On July 24, following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement about Hulk's death. At the time, authorities noted there were "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death," as the public soon learned the Hall of Famer's cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, better known as a heart attack.
The 71-year-old left almost $5million in assets, and his only daughter, Brooke Hogan, was not listed as a beneficiary of the estate.
Hulk had $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and addition to his right to publicity, worth $4million and an unknown value for a possible medical malpractice lawsuit.
Nick filed court documents on September 9 to be named co-personal representative of his late dad's estate, in addition to a man named Terry McCoy, believed to be a former financial advisor.
In 2023, Brooke decided to take herself off the will to avoid any family drama, especially involving her mother, Linda, and her dad's wife, Sky Daily.
"I was now pregnant with twins and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet," the 37-year-old previously explained. "And I have something to lose, money didn't matter.
"I was sobbing, and I just said, 'Take me off everything, I don't want to be a part of it."