Filmmakers Behind Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Documentary Attempt to Swat Away Wrestling Legend Son Nick's Emergency Lawsuit

The doc, produced by Woltz Films, promises to tell behind-the-scenes details about the infamous sex tape Hulk filmed in 2006 with Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem.

On Thursday, September 11, the production company filed court documents objecting to the temporary restraining order Nick was granted, blocking the release of any portion of the X-rated tape.

Nick claimed footage from the sex tape was in the film's trailer, and raged the documentary violated an agreement iconic wrestler reached with Bubba in 2012.

However, in Woltz Films' new filing, they claimed Bubba has nothing to do with the documentary, nor is he a member of the company.