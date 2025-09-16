EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Still Haunted by Cancer Fears' After Death of Her Mother and Double Mastectomy

The 50-year-old actress, speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival during a Q&A for her new film Couture, became emotional as she reflected on her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 aged 56 after battling both ovarian and breast cancer.

Angelina Jolie is still privately haunted by the specter of cancer , years after losing her mother to the disease and undergoing major preventative surgery herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie underwent a hysterectomy in 2010 and a double mastectomy in 2013 to reduce her own risk – procedures that brought international attention to hereditary cancer prevention but left her grappling with long-lasting fears.

"I would say, if you know someone who's going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well. They're a whole person. And they're still living," Jolie told the audience, dabbing away tears after being asked for advice by someone who had recently lost a friend.

She added: "What I really love is that there's often films that deal with cancer that become about the cancer, and the life becomes defined by the illness, instead of who is this life? Who is Maxine? Maxine through it isn’t just this. She's a mother, she's an artist, she’s sexual – all of these things I thought were really important to show, and to live forward while we’re here. Try to live as much as we can."