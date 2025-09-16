EXCLUSIVE: 'No One Was There For Him' — Lonely Reality Revealed of Royal Exile Prince Harry's Sad Pilgrimage to U.K. to Mourn Queen Elizabeth

Harry, now 40, has lived in California since stepping down as a working royal in 2020 alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44.

His attempts to reconnect with the family – through charity visits and carefully choreographed UK appearances – have been described by royal commentators as a "pseudo-royal tour" and an effort to reinsert himself into the institution.

But insiders say the gulf with his brother, Prince William, 43, and his father, King Charles, 76, is as wide as ever.

Burrell, who served the Queen as a footman and later became butler to Princess Diana, writes in his new memoir The Royal Insider that Harry arrived at Balmoral expecting to be welcomed back into the fold after the monarch passed away.

Instead, he encountered what he calls "a total glacial front."

Burrell said: "He came through the doors as though he was expecting to be embraced. And he was sadly disappointed.

"Balmoral was an iceberg. He was no longer a working royal and he was not trusted by the family."