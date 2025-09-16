'Horny' Florida Nurse, 35, Who 'Raped' Stepson, 15, Slammed as 'Incestuous Pedophile' by Teen's Mother Before Being Sentenced to Two Years Behind Bars

Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and her 15-year-old stepson engaging in sexual activity last year.

The 35-year-old Ocala woman was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody."

However, last month, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

On Tuesday, she was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation.

She must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.

Finally, she was also ordered to have no further contact with the teen.