'Horny' Florida Nurse, 35, Who 'Raped' Stepson, 15, Slammed as 'Incestuous Pedophile' by Teen's Mother Before Being Sentenced to Two Years Behind Bars
The Florida nurse who was accused of raping her teenage stepson has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The teen's mother spoke during Alexis Von Yates’ sentencing, calling her an "incestuous pedophile" who groomed and violated her son.
Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and her 15-year-old stepson engaging in sexual activity last year.
The 35-year-old Ocala woman was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody."
However, last month, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery.
On Tuesday, she was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation.
She must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.
Finally, she was also ordered to have no further contact with the teen.
The Teen's Mother Lashed Out
Before being sentenced, the teen's biological mother had her say, slamming Von Yates as a "coward" and saying what happened to her son makes her sick.
"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like (my son) will rise above," the mother said. "Despite all of the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope and endless possibilities."
Then she turned her anger to Von Yates: "As for you Alexis, you have shown absolutely no remorse or accountability for your despicable actions."
The mother added: "You systemically manipulated, groomed, and sexually abused a child. Through your actions, and through your conduct since, you have proven to be a coward.
"There is nowhere you can go to escape the truth. For the rest of your life the world will see you for exactly what you are – an incestuous pedophile who will forever only be remembered for what she took from a child."
Family Agreed to Plea Deal
The teenage victim, who is still undergoing therapy, has reportedly only spoken to his father once in the past year. He spoke as well during the sentencing, but the audio was muted from the courtroom feed. Von Yates kept her head down throughout his comments.
As Radar has reported, the teen boy's family pushed for the plea to spare him from having to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would derail the progress he's made during his ongoing mental health treatment.
Von Yates then passed on the opportunity to speak for herself, simply replying "no comment" to the judge. She was led away in handcuffs for fingerprinting and processing.
It Happened Over Summer Vacation
The teenage victim initially told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Von Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.
"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Von Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties, and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.
When the boy's father came home from work early, he found them naked on the couch having sex.
Von Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."