Maddie McCann Wasn't 'Screaming' During Kidnapping, Ex-associate of Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Claims — as He Declares Evil Sicko Was '100% Involved'

In a new TV interview, Helge Busching claimed Brueckner revealed details of his involvement in the toddler's disappearance from a Portuguese hotel in 2007.

Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann , was "100 percent involved," according to a former associate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prime suspect Brueckner was involved in McCann's disappearance, according to an associate.

"I want Christian go behind bars for this, for the case of Madeleine McCann," Busching told British ITV News. "This was him, I am 100% sure."

"He can say I am innocent. I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he's a dangerous man," he said, and added he was an associate of Brueckner, but made clear they were not friends.

According to Busching, he had a disturbing conversation with Brueckner at a festival in Spain, just a year after the 3-year-old's disappearance.

"I told him I don't understand how somebody can rob little children from a hotel," Busching recalled.