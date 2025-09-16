Knives Out for 'Keystone Kash' Patel as His FBI Leadership Comes 'Under Fire' From Top Trump Officials — and It’s Revealed A.G. Pam Bondi 'Can't Stand Him'
Kash Patel has come "under fire" from the top President Donald Trump officials as it is revealed A.G. Pam Bondi "can't stand him."
Earlier in the week, it was reported former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be sworn into a new role with Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino amid Patel backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tension Around Kash
It was reported in August President Trump planned to appoint Bailey to share the role of second-in-command at the FBI amid the never-ending tension over the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The drastic change also comes at a time Patel is under fire over recent mistakes.
A source told Fox News: "The White House, Bondi, Blanche have no confidence in Kash. Pam (Bondi) in particular cannot stand him. (Todd) Blanche either."
Bondi and Blanche denied the allegations, and the White House denied plans to strip Patel of his role.
Kash Backlash
Within the last few months, particularly these last few days following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, questions have been swirling about Patel's position and leadership.
On Tuesday, Patel is expected to take heat during back-to-back appearances before Congress amid ongoing backlash regarding his performance following Kirk's murder and how it included multiple botched arrests.
President Donald Trump however, had a different take on the way that the manhunt ended: "I am very proud of the FBI. Kash—and everyone else— they have done a great job."
Social Media Demands
On social media, amid Trump's praise, users have taken to X to urge Patel to step down from his position.
One wrote: "What do you guys think about Kash Patel as head of FBI? I think he needs to step down. The former Attorney General of Missouri Andrew Bailey is being sworn in as a co deputy director. Maybe he can do better."
Another said: "Kash Patel is an incompetent fool who needs to step down from his leadership position."
A third said: "I'm very confused as disappointed over Kash Patel’s contribution so far? If he can’t mantel his assignment, he has to step down because this is not good enough. As for Pam Bondi shouldn’t she be sitting more behind her desk instead of being around President Trump all the time?"
As for the Kirk shooting suspect, many social media users slammed Patel and the FBI for their performance after the suspect's own father turned him in to authorities.
One user said after the manhunt for Robinson came to an end: "Took 3 days to find the shooter. Didn't find shooter. Shooters father turned him in. Faith won’t let him say Heaven so he said 'see you in Valhalla, Charlie.' Should Kash Patel be forced to step down?"
Another echoed a similar statement and wrote: "Patel and Bongino need to step down. At least Kash for sure, this has been a sh--show. I'm no fan of Kirk's but still want justice."