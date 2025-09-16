EXCLUSIVE: The Haunting Regret Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Took to the Grave About His Mother Revealed After His Death at 89 — 'I Took Her for Granted'

As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, The Sting star was a petty thief who stole beer for all-night parties and ran with a gang.

Through it all, his loving mom, Martha Hart Redford, struggled to keep her restless, wild child on the straight and narrow, encouraging him to change for the better.

Martha, however, sadly passed away at age 41 in 1955, when the future Oscar winner was just 18 years old and barely out of high school.

The late Redford previously said: "She had a hemorrhage tied to a blood disorder she got after losing twin girls at birth, 10 years after I was born."