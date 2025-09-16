EXCLUSIVE: The Haunting Regret Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Took to the Grave About His Mother Revealed After His Death at 89 — 'I Took Her for Granted'
Robert Redford boasted a successful career and a shelf full of awards when he passed away at age 89 on September 16, but he was haunted by one huge regret before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star never got over his mother dying before he was able to thank her for all she had done for him.
Redford's Mother Struggled To Control Wild Child Son
As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, The Sting star was a petty thief who stole beer for all-night parties and ran with a gang.
Through it all, his loving mom, Martha Hart Redford, struggled to keep her restless, wild child on the straight and narrow, encouraging him to change for the better.
Martha, however, sadly passed away at age 41 in 1955, when the future Oscar winner was just 18 years old and barely out of high school.
The late Redford previously said: "She had a hemorrhage tied to a blood disorder she got after losing twin girls at birth, 10 years after I was born."
Redford Spiraled Into A Boozy Haze After Mom's Death
The actor's birth had been difficult and doctors warned Martha against trying for more children, Redford explained. But his mother ignored the medical advice.
"She wanted a family so badly, she got pregnant again," Redford said before adding her death "seemed so unfair."
After his mother died, Redford went off to college in Colorado. But he soon went off the rails, spiraling into a boozy haze that cost him his athletic scholarship and he was kicked out of school.
Redford Tied The Knot At Age 22 To 'Save His Life'
Feeling lost and grieving the loss of his mother, Redford jumped into marriage at age 22 with Lola Van Wagenen, who dropped out of college to be his wife.
On his decision to get married so young, Redford confessed: "There were a lot of good reasons [for it]. But I have to say it was to save my life. That's what it felt like at the time."
The couple had four children, losing their first son, Scott, to sudden infant death syndrome. They divorced in 1985, and in 2009, The Way We Were star tied the knot with artist Sibylle Szaggars.
Redford Regretted Not Being Able To 'Thank' Mom
While reflecting on losing his mother so long – and not having her by his side to witness him turn his life around, enjoy a wildly successful career, and become a father, Redford admitted he had regrets.
He said: "I took [her] for granted because that's the way kids were at that age. My regret is that she passed away before I could thank her."
Robert further confessed her death deeply impacted his life – and colored his future.
The Sundance Film Festival founder explained: "[My family] feared that I was going to go off the deep end, or that I would never amount to anything, or die at an early age. I wanted to prove them wrong."