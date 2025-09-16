BREAKING: Hollywood Legend and Oscar-Winner Robert Redford 'Dies In His Sleep' Aged 89

She added: "He will be missed greatly," before requesting privacy on his behalf of his family. Berger did not disclose the cause of death.

The actor-turned-director had worked less frequently both in front of and behind the camera in recent years, having starred in movies including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, The Sting, Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men.

His last on-screen acting job was in Avengers: Endgame, in which he reprised his role as Secretary Alexander Pierce and joined several other Marvel veterans such as Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.