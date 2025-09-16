BREAKING: Hollywood Legend and Oscar-Winner Robert Redford 'Dies In His Sleep' Aged 89
Hollywood icon Robert Redford has passed away aged 89 at his home in Utah.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actor died in his sleep on Tuesday morning "at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," according to his agent Cindi Berger.
'He Will Be Greatly Missed'
She added: "He will be missed greatly," before requesting privacy on his behalf of his family. Berger did not disclose the cause of death.
The actor-turned-director had worked less frequently both in front of and behind the camera in recent years, having starred in movies including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, The Sting, Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men.
His last on-screen acting job was in Avengers: Endgame, in which he reprised his role as Secretary Alexander Pierce and joined several other Marvel veterans such as Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.
Sex Symbol
At the height of his fame in the Sixties and Seventies, Redford formed a global reputation both as a respected actor and a sex symbol, with his sandy blonde hair, megawatt smile and romantic roles opposite stars from Jane Fonda to Barbra Streisand.
With his Hollywood earnings, Redford bought land in a ski area in Utah called Timp Haven. He renamed the place Sundance, after his film character, and went on to create the Sundance Film Festival, celebrating independent films.
He also founded the Sundance Institute, Sundance Cinemas, Sundance Catalog, and the Sundance Channel.
Last Ever Role
In 2018, Redford announced he would retire from acting following the release of his final film The Old Man and The Gun.
He said at the time: "Never say never but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting. I'll move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21.
"I thought, well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?”
Speaking in 2016 about being a Hollywood sex symbol in the Sixties and Seventies, he said: "How could you not like it? I liked it a lot.
"I wasn't expecting it and it just happened around a couple of films. At first I was very flattered, I thought: 'Gee, this really feels good.' Then I got nervous about what it would do to my life if I really went into it."
He explained that he decided to seek solace in solitude: "That's why I bought the land in Utah. It was a retreat where I would go away so I could have time with nature and raise my family and not ever get tied into that. But it hasn’t been easy."
Redford married his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, in 1958.
The couple had four children together: Scott, Shauna, David and Amy. Scott died of sudden death syndrome when he was just 10-weeks-old.
After divorcing in the mid-Eighties, Redford met Sibylle Szaggars a decade later and she moved in with him at his home in Sundance. They got married in 2009.
He is survived by Szaggars, his three children and seven grandchildren.