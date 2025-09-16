Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Plans for Goop – Actress Eyeing Massive Deals to Sell Racy Online Company That's Famous for Selling Vagina Candle and Lingerie

Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow plans to sell her racy Goop company, famous for a vagina candle and lingerie line.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sex-products salesgal Gwyneth Paltrow has been quietly looking to unload her racy online company Goop for some time, but insiders say possible buyers seem turned off as if it's a sleazy pile of – well – Goop.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old actress turned entrepreneur is envious seeing Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon cash in their companies for megabucks and leaving her spinning her wheels.

In May, Bieber sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, and in 2021, Witherspoon nabbed $900 million for her company Hello Sunshine.

Article continues below advertisement

Risky Business

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Reese Witherspoon secured $900 million for 'Hello Sunshine,' setting a benchmark Gwyneth Paltrow envies.
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon secured $900 million for 'Hello Sunshine,' setting a benchmark Gwyneth Paltrow envies.

Article continues below advertisement

"Gwyneth isn't a billionaire, but her stake in Goop is worth hundreds of millions of dollars," shared an insider.

"Even with CAA [Creative Artists Agency] helping her hunt for buyers, Gwyneth would like a deal that's at least comparable to the $900 million Reese got.

"She'd rather hang onto control than settle for a bargain-basement purchase price."

But hanging on too long to the company – which sells lingerie and a candle that "smells like my vagina" among its items – is risky, too.

Article continues below advertisement
Hailey Bieber sold her beauty brand 'Rhode' to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in May.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber sold her beauty brand 'Rhode' to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in May.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's a version of this whole situation where Gwyneth goes down with the ship," said the insider.

"Gwyneth's pride means she's not going to accept a lowball offer, or anything that can be perceived in the press that way."

In 2023, when asked who would buy her company and pay her hundreds of millions of dollars, Paltrow replied: "I have no idea. We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years."

Article continues below advertisement

Waiting On The Right Price

Article continues below advertisement
Creative Artists Agency is reportedly helping Paltrow seek buyers for her Goop empire.
Source: MEGA

Creative Artists Agency is reportedly helping Paltrow seek buyers for her Goop empire.

Article continues below advertisement

She's ready now but only at the right price, says the insider, sharing, "She won't sell unless it can play as a win for her and her team.

"At the same time, it's hard to argue that Goop is at a peak, especially after Gwyneth has been forced to restructure and conduct layoffs.

"It's tough for Gwyneth because she sees what Hailey and Reese were able to do with their sales. They sold at top of the market and made a fortune doing it," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Return To Movies

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of prince william and kate middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Stunning Forever Home – How the Future King and Queen Plan to Renovate Their New Estate From the Doors to Floors

photo of Sarah Jessica Parker

EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Reboot Time! Workaholic Sarah Jessica Parker Being Urged by Pals to Spend Time Strengthening Marriage to Matthew Broderick After 'And Just Like That...' Was Axed

Article continues below advertisement
Timothee Chalamet will star alongside Paltrow in the sports drama 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet will star alongside Paltrow in the sports drama 'Marty Supreme.'

Meanwhile, Paltrow has a role opposite Timothee Chalamet in the sports drama Marty Supreme, hitting theaters on December 25.

Added the insider: "She's making a huge return to movie acting."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.