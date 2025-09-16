EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Plans for Goop – Actress Eyeing Massive Deals to Sell Racy Online Company That's Famous for Selling Vagina Candle and Lingerie
Sex-products salesgal Gwyneth Paltrow has been quietly looking to unload her racy online company Goop for some time, but insiders say possible buyers seem turned off as if it's a sleazy pile of – well – Goop.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old actress turned entrepreneur is envious seeing Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon cash in their companies for megabucks and leaving her spinning her wheels.
In May, Bieber sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, and in 2021, Witherspoon nabbed $900 million for her company Hello Sunshine.
Risky Business
"Gwyneth isn't a billionaire, but her stake in Goop is worth hundreds of millions of dollars," shared an insider.
"Even with CAA [Creative Artists Agency] helping her hunt for buyers, Gwyneth would like a deal that's at least comparable to the $900 million Reese got.
"She'd rather hang onto control than settle for a bargain-basement purchase price."
But hanging on too long to the company – which sells lingerie and a candle that "smells like my vagina" among its items – is risky, too.
"There's a version of this whole situation where Gwyneth goes down with the ship," said the insider.
"Gwyneth's pride means she's not going to accept a lowball offer, or anything that can be perceived in the press that way."
In 2023, when asked who would buy her company and pay her hundreds of millions of dollars, Paltrow replied: "I have no idea. We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years."
Waiting On The Right Price
She's ready now but only at the right price, says the insider, sharing, "She won't sell unless it can play as a win for her and her team.
"At the same time, it's hard to argue that Goop is at a peak, especially after Gwyneth has been forced to restructure and conduct layoffs.
"It's tough for Gwyneth because she sees what Hailey and Reese were able to do with their sales. They sold at top of the market and made a fortune doing it," said the source.
Big Return To Movies
Meanwhile, Paltrow has a role opposite Timothee Chalamet in the sports drama Marty Supreme, hitting theaters on December 25.
Added the insider: "She's making a huge return to movie acting."