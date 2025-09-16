EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Plans for Goop – Actress Eyeing Massive Deals to Sell Racy Online Company That's Famous for Selling Vagina Candle and Lingerie

Sex-products salesgal Gwyneth Paltrow has been quietly looking to unload her racy online company Goop for some time, but insiders say possible buyers seem turned off as if it's a sleazy pile of – well – Goop.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old actress turned entrepreneur is envious seeing Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon cash in their companies for megabucks and leaving her spinning her wheels.

In May, Bieber sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, and in 2021, Witherspoon nabbed $900 million for her company Hello Sunshine.