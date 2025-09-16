EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Stunning Forever Home – How the Future King and Queen Plan to Renovate Their New Estate From the Doors to Floors

They're also paying rent to the Crown Estate (in 2001, rent was $20,000 a month).

The move has sparked some controversy amid reports two families were forced from their homes to make room for the royals.

A source told a U.K. newspaper that tenants who were living in nearby cottages "were told they had to move."

It's believed they were relocated to similar housing in Windsor Great Park.

While Forest Lodge boasts more square footage than Adelaide Cottage, William and Kate will continue to forego help from live-in staffers.

"There will still be staff to assist with cleaning and taking care of the outdoors, but the family will have the home to themselves," explained the source.

Some speculate staff will be housed in the vacated cottages.

"It's very different from how royals used to handle matters – there were almost always live-in staff and butlers tending to the senior royals' every whim – but the Waleses don't subscribe to that mentality. They also want to maintain a sense of normalcy for the kids."