EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Reboot Time! Workaholic Sarah Jessica Parker Being Urged by Pals to Spend Time Strengthening Marriage to Matthew Broderick After 'And Just Like That...' Was Axed
Workaholic Sarah Jessica Parker is chomping at the bit, looking for new projects now that her TV series And Just Like That has ended, said insiders who added pals are urging her to instead spend time strengthening her 28-year marriage to her hubby, Matthew Broderick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old actress and Broderick, 63, plunked down nearly $35 million for fancy digs in NYC's West Village in 2016, but also have a cozy three-bedroom bungalow in Amagansett in the ritzy Hamptons, where he likes to chill after winning two Tonys and starring in a string of Broadway hits like The Producers and Plaza Suite.
Matthew Enjoys Downtime
"He's a workhorse, but he treasures his downtime and his lazy summers on the beach, even more so as he gets older," said a source. "When it comes to his theater acting, he has nothing left to prove. A quiet retirement at their family's cottage in the Hamptons is something he's waited decades for.
"But Sarah Jessica is a totally different animal, and she loves getting knee-deep in complicated, multiyear projects."
SJP's rep has denied there's tension in the couple's marriage caused by their different approaches to work and leisure, and calls our claimed that Parker is driven to pursue new projects and being urged to focus on strengthening her union a "fabrication."
Time Apart To Work On Projects
But Parker has been one busy gal with Sex and the City's original run, two series-based movies and the sequel And Just Like That, which ended in August after three seasons. Insiders do not expect her to slow down and plop into a Hamptons beach chair.
"She isn't done with television and there's still a lot she hasn't tried, like a gritty, dramatic miniseries or an ensemble role in a drama or thriller," said the source.
"That's why they're keeping a big footprint in New York City. As a couple, they've just gotten used to the time apart that comes with having beautiful homes in the city and the country, even though that can take a toll in the long term.
EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fears Car-crash Son Elijah Blue Is Planning to Cash In on Scathing Tell-all After Rehab Release Following Devastating Drug Spiral
"New York City is still the place where they've enjoyed their biggest professional victories."
"Sarah Jessica loves the lazy, breezy Hamptons lifestyle, too, but she's nowhere close to making that a year-round thing. She's most comfortable when she's spinning a lot of plates at the same time.
"Even with AJLT closing up shop, her approach to her life and business isn't going to change one bit."