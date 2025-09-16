EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Reboot Time! Workaholic Sarah Jessica Parker Being Urged by Pals to Spend Time Strengthening Marriage to Matthew Broderick After 'And Just Like That...' Was Axed

Workaholic Sarah Jessica Parker is chomping at the bit, looking for new projects now that her TV series And Just Like That has ended, said insiders who added pals are urging her to instead spend time strengthening her 28-year marriage to her hubby, Matthew Broderick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old actress and Broderick, 63, plunked down nearly $35 million for fancy digs in NYC's West Village in 2016, but also have a cozy three-bedroom bungalow in Amagansett in the ritzy Hamptons, where he likes to chill after winning two Tonys and starring in a string of Broadway hits like The Producers and Plaza Suite.