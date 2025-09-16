EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fears Car-crash Son Elijah Blue Is Planning to Cash In on Scathing Tell-all After Rehab Release Following Devastating Drug Spiral
Concerned mom Cher's trouble, so, Elijah Blue Allman is out of rehab, but he's spending major moolah at a luxury hotel in California — and now the superstar is concerned that he's considering cashing in with a bombshell tell-all that will rock her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The diva's son with late musician Gregg Allman was spotted on August 6 shuffling out of the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he returned after his hospitalization from a suspected drug overdose in June.
The unkempt musician, 49, appeared to be out of sorts while smoking a cigarette and carrying a cane.
Elijah's Looking Disheveled Again'
"Elijah's looking disheveled and strung out again – and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow," an insider confided.
"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in Los Angeles, where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now."
"Word's gotten back to Cher that he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that would be a disaster for her."
Sources said Allman stopped speaking to his Moonstruck star mom after her short-lived bid for legal control of his personal and financial matters.
Struggles With Addiction And Mental Health
The Believe singer, 79, applied for conservatorship of her second-born in December 2023 due to his alleged substance abuse and mental health issues — but by the following September, her lawyers revealed she dropped the case.
Still, the insider explained: "He could reveal embarrassing details about his mom from his childhood – and get handsomely paid for doing it."
Yet, according to the source, "worried" Cher remains "intent" on repairing their relationship.
But the insider added: "He's got to help himself, too."