EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fears Car-crash Son Elijah Blue Is Planning to Cash In on Scathing Tell-all After Rehab Release Following Devastating Drug Spiral

Concerned mom Cher's trouble, so, Elijah Blue Allman is out of rehab, but he's spending major moolah at a luxury hotel in California — and now the superstar is concerned that he's considering cashing in with a bombshell tell-all that will rock her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The diva's son with late musician Gregg Allman was spotted on August 6 shuffling out of the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he returned after his hospitalization from a suspected drug overdose in June.

The unkempt musician, 49, appeared to be out of sorts while smoking a cigarette and carrying a cane.