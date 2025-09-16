EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Adoption Bombshell! Country Icon and Posh Model Want to Get Married and Expand Their Family as Whirlwind Romance Continues

But the new sweethearts want to start their own family.

An insider said: "Billy Ray's already adopted two of his children, so it's something he fully embraces, and Liz has spoken openly about how beautiful and important adoption is.

"Now that they're talking seriously about marriage, this is naturally part of the conversation too. They both have grown kids, but that doesn't mean they're done parenting.

"Liz is incredibly nurturing and would love to give a child in need a loving home. Her son Damian is her best friend and is with her a lot, but he has his own life now and she does miss being 'mommy.'"

Meanwhile, sources said the Achy Breaky Heart crooner is struggling with a lot of his kids right now due to the trauma and baggage from his 2023 divorce from Tish.