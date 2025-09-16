EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Adoption Bombshell! Country Icon and Posh Model Want to Get Married and Expand Their Family as Whirlwind Romance Continues
Red-hot sweethearts Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are making baby talk, with insiders tattling that the middle-aged lovebirds already have their sights set on marriage and going one step further – adopting a tot to complete their new family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hurley, 60, is mom to son Damian, 23, with the late tycoon Steve Bing, and Cyrus, 63, fathered Christopher, 33, with Kristin Luckey, and daughters Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, and son Braison, 31, with ex-wife Tish, while adopting her kids Brandi, 38, and Trace, 36.
Starting Their Own Family
But the new sweethearts want to start their own family.
An insider said: "Billy Ray's already adopted two of his children, so it's something he fully embraces, and Liz has spoken openly about how beautiful and important adoption is.
"Now that they're talking seriously about marriage, this is naturally part of the conversation too. They both have grown kids, but that doesn't mean they're done parenting.
"Liz is incredibly nurturing and would love to give a child in need a loving home. Her son Damian is her best friend and is with her a lot, but he has his own life now and she does miss being 'mommy.'"
Meanwhile, sources said the Achy Breaky Heart crooner is struggling with a lot of his kids right now due to the trauma and baggage from his 2023 divorce from Tish.
"So the idea of starting fresh together with a new chapter, including possibly raising a child, is very appealing for him and for Liz too," said the insider.
Meanwhile, lovestruck Billy Ray is happily whipping up new tunes for an album, with sources saying many are about Liz.
Working On New Songs
"Lately he has been doing even more love songs and it's clear why .... Elizabeth is motivating him in a very big way," said another source. "The songs are all about how she 'heals' him and how sexy she is."
Added the insider: "A lot of people roll their eyes at this pairing – of the country boy and British socialite – and don't expect it to last, but they're very serious and in this for the long haul, and adoption is very much on the table."