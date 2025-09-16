Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Willie Nelson
EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's Second Chance – How the Country Music Icon, 92, Was Forced to Kick His Smoking Habits After Facing Serious Medical Issues

Willie Nelson, 92, revealed he was forced to quit smoking after facing serious medical issues.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Country great Willie Nelson is getting rave reviews for his recent concerts – and sources said the 92-year-old music legend's second wind is being buoyed by him curbing his consumption of marijuana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He doesn't smoke weed anymore because his lungs won't tolerate it, but he still consumes the occasional edibles and his own THC drink, which allows him to relax without putting him in a stupor," an insider shared.

Willie Nelson has curbed marijuana use, leaving him more lucid and energized onstage.
"His wife, Annie, is sure grateful because he's more lucid, and less of a stoner with his head in the clouds. It's given him the impetus he needs to perform for the fans, which he loves."

Sources said the Red Headed Stranger's new lifestyle is helping him to do exceptionally well onstage.

Following his August 10 show in Syracuse, New York, which was part of the Outlaw Music Festival, one reviewer observed: "It's clear that Nelson wants to continue performing for as long as possible, regardless of age. His voice is often soft, almost spoken, but it can still hit a few golden notes."

A reviewer at the Outlaw Music Festival praised Nelson's stamina during his Syracuse show.
The insider noted, "He's still seated, but he's got the stamina to get through 65 minutes of songs."

In June, Willie confessed he had to give up his weed habit for health reasons after living the high life for many years. The 12-time Grammy winner even once admitted that he would stay stoned "pretty much all the time."

"My lungs have already said 'don't do that,'" he explained, though he's still big on cannabis edibles and his Willie's Remedy products, including the THC Infused Social Tonic and CBD coffee.

The 'Red Headed Stranger' has battled emphysema and pneumonia but remains strong onstage at 92.
For years, Nelson has lived with emphysema – a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – and also endured several bouts of pneumonia. He suffered a collapsed lung in 1981 and is known to still have breathing problems.

"It wasn't so long ago that people thought he was heading toward the end of a long and colorful life, but he's come back stronger and more spirited than ever," the insider said.

"He's livelier and seems more conversational, too, and everyone around him is so grateful. He may make it to 102 yet."

