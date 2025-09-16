EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's Second Chance – How the Country Music Icon, 92, Was Forced to Kick His Smoking Habits After Facing Serious Medical Issues

"His wife, Annie, is sure grateful because he's more lucid, and less of a stoner with his head in the clouds. It's given him the impetus he needs to perform for the fans, which he loves."

Sources said the Red Headed Stranger's new lifestyle is helping him to do exceptionally well onstage.

Following his August 10 show in Syracuse, New York, which was part of the Outlaw Music Festival, one reviewer observed: "It's clear that Nelson wants to continue performing for as long as possible, regardless of age. His voice is often soft, almost spoken, but it can still hit a few golden notes."