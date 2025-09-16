Which Countries Have the Biggest iGaming Industries?

Europe is still the home of many of the most influential iGaming markets. A number of the strongest non-UK platforms, shortlisted here, are licensed in Malta, Gibraltar, or other European jurisdictions, showing how the region continues to dominate the sector. The Malta Gaming Authority built a framework that became a gold standard.

Operators licensed there can serve players across the EU, and the country now hosts hundreds of brands and suppliers. Malta’s role is bigger than it looks on a map: it is where many live dealer studios, platform providers, and payments firms base their operations.

Gibraltar is similar in scale and purpose. Despite its small size, it remains home to some of the world’s biggest online betting and casino companies. The territory’s low-tax regime, English-speaking workforce, and strong regulatory history make it attractive. The mix of compliance and flexibility is a powerful draw for global brands.

Sweden deserves special mention. Since regulating in 2019, the country has implemented strict limits on deposits and bonuses. Yet Swedish players remain highly engaged, and the digital infrastructure supports steady revenues. Nordic brands have also expanded abroad, carrying influence well beyond national borders.

Southern Europe is another powerhouse. Italy was among the first to regulate online poker and casino games. Spain quickly followed, building its own licensing system. Both countries have large domestic audiences and attract international operators eager to compete in mature, tax-driven markets.

Notable European Markets:

Malta: Hub for licensing, suppliers, and back-end services

Gibraltar: Base for global betting and casino giants

Sweden: Strict rules, but high engagement and Nordic influence

Italy and Spain: Large southern markets with steady revenue streams

Together, Europe remains the anchor of iGaming. Its players spend heavily, its regulators set trends, and its companies export expertise worldwide.