Robert Redford
Exclusive

Wrinkly Robert Redford, 88, Preparing to Launch 'Revenge Comeback' to Prove He's Not too Vain to Be Filmed in Dying Days

robert redford revenge comeback not too vain film dying days
Source: MEGA

Robert Redford is set for a movie comeback.

April 13 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Wrinkly Robert Redford is tired of hearing rumors that he's got one foot in the grave – so the 88-year-old The Way We Were actor has launched a "revenge comeback" after six years off the Hollywood grid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reclusive superstar shocked viewers when he turned up last month on the season premiere of AMC's hit thriller Dark Winds in a move he had shrouded in secrecy.

"Bob's out to prove that rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated," a source close to the star told us.

robert redford revenge comeback not too vain film dying days
Source: MEGA

George R.R. Martin recently joined Redford in a surprise 'Dark Winds' cameo, with the pair portraying chess-playing cellmates.

Redford and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, both executive producers of the series, made a surprise cameo playing chess-playing cellmates.

It was the first acting gig for the Sundance Kid since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

"Robert wanted the Dark Winds appearance to be a fun surprise for his fans, and although the crew was buzzing about it, he demanded a closed set and that everyone keep their lips sealed," an insider said.

robert redford revenge comeback not too vain film dying days
Source: MEGA

Martin and Redford teamed up onscreen, ending whispers of the actor's decline.

A pal also said Redford relished his return to acting – while putting to rest rumors about his health in the process.

"Bob has laid so low in recent years, there were whispers he was seriously ill or even dying," the source added.

"He wanted to pull the rug out from under them with this surprise appearance AND show that he looks and feels great for his age. He loves keeping people guessing."

