EXCLUSIVE: Wrinkly Robert Redford, 88, Preparing to Launch 'Revenge Comeback' to Prove He's Not too Vain to Be Filmed in Dying Days

Wrinkly Robert Redford is tired of hearing rumors that he's got one foot in the grave – so the 88-year-old The Way We Were actor has launched a "revenge comeback" after six years off the Hollywood grid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reclusive superstar shocked viewers when he turned up last month on the season premiere of AMC's hit thriller Dark Winds in a move he had shrouded in secrecy.

"Bob's out to prove that rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated," a source close to the star told us.