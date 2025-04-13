EXCLUSIVE: How Charlie is Taking a Brand New Sheen to Ex Denise Richards – With Pair 'Getting Along Better Than When They Were Married'
Former couple Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are getting along so well that he's even appearing on her reality show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled actor now loves playing happy family with her and is "crushing" on the actress all over again.
"Charlie's always considered her to be his true love and the one who understood him the best," our insider said. "Of the thousands of lovers he's had, Denise was on top."
Our insider added: "They went through a lot of nasty stuff in earlier years, but they're good friends now and coparenting peacefully."
Sheen and Richards' blended brood includes their daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 19, Richards' daughter Eloise, 13, whom the actress adopted as a single mom, as well as the actor's 16-year-old twin boys, Bob and Max, with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller.
Charlie is also dad to daughter Cassandra, 40, from an early relationship.
Now the exes they're in a good place following their 2006 divorce after a four-year marriage, sources said it's not surprising Sheen is appearing on his former missus' new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
"Denise is thrilled to have him on the show it's nice for their girls, too," our insider went on.
"She must know there's nothing he wouldn't do for her."
Of course, Sheen, 59, is aware the 54-year-old bombshell's current hubby, Aaron Phypers, 52, is No.1 in her life, said the source.
"Charlie won't be disrespectful and make a move while she's with Aaron," the insider added.
The source went on: "Charlie's grown a conscience in the years since he got sober. But he'll wait for the slightest sign of trouble and then see what happens. He would love another chance with her.
"In the meantime, he can continue to drool over Denise's OnlyFans pictures."