Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Wife Sarah Ferguson Defied Queen Elizabeth's Wish Over Her Beloved Corgis Before Monarch's Death

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson defied Queen Elizabeths wish about her beloved corgis before the monarch's death.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sarah Ferguson ignored Queen Elizabeth's final word on her dogs – and RadarOnline.com can reveal former royal butler Paul Burrell has told how upset the late monarch was about it.

Burrell, 67, who served the Queen as a footman before becoming Princess Diana's butler, recounts in his new memoir The Royal Insider that Elizabeth had made a firm decision in her nineties: no more corgis.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew & Sarah's Puppy Gift Backfired During Lockdown

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew and Sarah gift Queen Elizabeth corgis against her wishes.

He said: "The Queen had decided not to have any more corgi puppies. She said, 'Who's going to look after them when I'm gone? It's unfair.'"

But in 2021, during lockdown, Sarah, 65, and Prince Andrew, also 65, presented the monarch with two puppies – Muick, a dorgi, and Sandy, a corgi – in an attempt to cheer her up in her final days as she secretly battled cancer.

But Burrell has revealed the gesture hugely backfired.

He said: "The Queen was not happy. She said, 'What did I tell you all? I said that I didn't want any more dogs.'"

For Elizabeth, the decision was about responsibility rather than affection.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Daniel Craig
Source: MEGA

Corgis carried royal charm in the 2012 London Olympics James Bond cameo.

A royal commentator said: "She adored her dogs, but by then she was a widow in her mid-90s.

"She knew the risk was leaving them behind. That was her clear wish – and it was defied by Sarah."

The Queen's passion for corgis was lifelong. She received her first, Susan, for her 18th birthday in 1944, and owned more than 30 of the animals across her reign.

They were also immortalized in palace portraits, Christmas cards and even the London 2012 Olympics sketch with James Bond.

A royal watcher said: "Lunch was at 1, tea at 5, dinner at 8.15 – and the dogs fitted that rhythm. They were fed from silver bowls and rode in lifts, but there were rules."

By rejecting her 'no more' instruction, Ferguson and Andrew caused private frustration, even if the puppies later brought the Queen comfort during her final years.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Olympics/YOUTUBE

Palace corgis rode in lifts and appeared in the Queen's Olympics sketch.

Article continues below advertisement

Dogs Brought Both Joy & Burden to Elizabeth

Photo of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth with dogs
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth adored her corgis, keeping over 30 during her reign.

A palace insider said: "It was seen as overstepping – kindness, perhaps, but also ignoring the monarch's explicit wishes, and it enraged her."

After Elizabeth's death at Balmoral in September 2022, Sandy and Muick remained at Royal Lodge with Andrew and Sarah.

Some courtiers privately felt that outcome underlined the awkwardness of the original gift.

One royal watcher said: "The dogs became a living reminder that even the Queen's personal commands could be overridden inside her own family."

Burrell describes the corgis as both her joy and her burden in old age, inseparable from her image yet tied to her concern about succession and legacy.

A source said: "She told us it was unfair to take on more. But others decided differently – and that tells you everything about the tensions around her in her last years."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Cover-Up Exposed — How French Authorities Are Spending Millions Every Year to 'Do a JFK' and Bury Truth About Tragic Royal's Death Until at Least 2082

Split photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Butler Reveals Why Disgraced Duke of York is Floundering Worse Than Ever Three Years After Death of His 'Only Protector' Queen Elizabeth

Duchess Shares 'Haunting' Tale of Royal Spirit

Photo of Sandy and Muick
Source: MEGA

Ferguson claimed the Queen talked to her every morning through her corgis.

Sarah has now claimed the ghost of her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth is speaking to her through her pair of pet pooches.

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the duchess, who still shares the massive Royal Lodge on the Windsor palace grounds with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, believes the corgis named Muick (pronounced 'Mick') and Sandy, which she looked after following the Queen's death at the age of 96 in September 2022, are channeling the spirit of the late royal.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson said.

The duchess' "haunting tale" drew laughter from the audience when she recently recounted it at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.