EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Wife Sarah Ferguson Defied Queen Elizabeth's Wish Over Her Beloved Corgis Before Monarch's Death

He said: "The Queen had decided not to have any more corgi puppies. She said, 'Who's going to look after them when I'm gone? It's unfair.'"

But in 2021, during lockdown, Sarah, 65, and Prince Andrew, also 65, presented the monarch with two puppies – Muick, a dorgi, and Sandy, a corgi – in an attempt to cheer her up in her final days as she secretly battled cancer.

But Burrell has revealed the gesture hugely backfired.

He said: "The Queen was not happy. She said, 'What did I tell you all? I said that I didn't want any more dogs.'"

For Elizabeth, the decision was about responsibility rather than affection.