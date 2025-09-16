EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Cover-Up Exposed — How French Authorities Are Spending Millions Every Year to 'Do a JFK' and Bury Truth About Tragic Royal's Death Until at Least 2082
Ultra-secretive French authorities are spending millions every year on covering up the truth about 's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Court bosses in Paris are shelling out fortunes in taxpayers' cash to station round-the-clock armed guards outside the underground vault that holds at least 6,000 pages of files – believed to hold the keys to the sinister mysteries still shrouding the royal's death, which broke hearts around the world 28 years ago.
French Archives Lack Public Records on Diana's Death
A Paris-based security source with intimate knowledge of how the dossier is being shielded from the eyes of the public broke cover told us: "These files will not be made available for inspection for about 100 years.
It means King Charles and his sons – and the British people left stunned by Diana's death – will be long gone by the time they are released. This is being done for strict security reasons."
The insider added the mass of documents – which would stand almost one metre tall when stacked on top of one another – were recently moved to a basement archive "in the Paris area" and are under 24/7 armed guard "at the taxpayers' expense."
Our insider said: "Those documents contain information about the activities of French investigators moments after Diana's death. They also contain interviews of subjects carried out 'in camera' – in other words, in secret.
"These are the kind of documents the authorities know can prove vital for those still desperate to get the bottom of what went on the night of her crash. Covering them up just fuels conspiracy theories."
The documents should be available through France's National Archive database – yet the archive mysteriously has not one single mention of Diana when one of our sources spent hours sifting through its publicly available records.
The sleuth said: "It's extremely telling that even though Diana died in a Paris tunnel, and her death has become synonymous with Paris, the country's authorities have basically erased all mention of her from its historical archives. It reeks of a blatant cover-up."
Our source has spent years asking the National Archive for two years to give us access to the Diana archive but has repeatedly been given the run-around.
The French only admitted the dossier existed after they spent months making complex applications to view the records held on their police officers' probe into Di's car crash.
When it seemed as if authorities were on the verge of allowing our investigator access to the file, they mysteriously reversed the decision.
Diana Files Allegedly Lost by French Authorities
The mammoth set of files – completed in 2007 and which have not been added to since – were originally stored at the Palais de Justice central court building in the French capital.
Astoundingly, French authorities bizarrely claimed they had lost boxes containing the reams of papers and evidence in 2007, despite it taking three years to archive after the work of at least 30 police officers.
They said it had been misplaced just weeks ahead of the $17million inquest into Diana's death held in Britain that lasted from 2007 to 2008.
Sources told us it contains thousands of pages of statements from around 200 witnesses, along with the results of forensic tests on Di's allegedly drunk chauffeur Henri Paul, as well as never-before-seen photos of the crash scene and of those who died, and crucial interviews with all those involved in one of the biggest investigations in global legal history.
Lawyer Jean-Louis Pelletier – who represented Paris paparazzi Fabrice Chassery in the wake of Di's death – said in 2007 when he asked to view the dossier, he was told it had "disappeared."
Our investigator was told in 2020 when they tried to access the files through authorities at the Palais de Justice in Paris, they were using an obscure rule referred to as "article L. 213-2" of their "heritage code" to block access to the papers.
Photos of Diana and Dodi at Crash Scene Reportedly Lost
The code states certain national archives should be shielded from public view for at least 75 years from their completion date.
As the file was finished in 2007, it means the public may not see it until 2082. But authorities have already reserved the right to again review whether to release the file – meaning it may never be seen.
Our insider said: "This is comparable to the refusal to release files relating to cases like the JFK assassination. And even when such files are released, they are usually redacted.
"It seems the French don't even have the intention of releasing these documents at all."
A spokesman for the Palais de Justice has stated: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal.
"In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years."
It is believed partial photocopies of the dossier – said to be stacked "floor to ceiling" in a room devoted to the records in the Palais de Justice basement – were sent to Lord Stevens who led the British investigation into Diana's deadly Paris crash.
The copies were never made public as original documents are often only admissible in court hearings.
In 2006, it was also revealed photos held by French authorities showing Diana and her lover Dodi at the crash scene had also vanished.
Before being moved, the files were held by the Court of Appeal in Paris, housed in the Palais de Justice on the Boulevard du Palais in the Île de la Cité – an island in the Sienne river, central Paris.
Crash Blamed on Negligent Driving, Including Paparazzi
The UK inquiry into Diana's death concluded the tragic 36-year-old and her lover Dodi Al Fayed, 42, had been unlawfully killed on 31 August 1997.
It blamed the S-280 Mercedes crash on grossly negligent driving by pursuing paparazzi and chauffeur Henri Paul, 41, who also died in the smash.
Di's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, now 57, survived the crash but had horrific injuries including every bone in his face broken.
Seven weeks before her death, Diana reportedly expressed concerns she would be killed in an establishment conspiracy.
For years, conspiracy theorists have speculated French authorities helped have Diana murdered then covered it up.
They say their suspicions are supported by the length of time it took French ambulance drivers to rush dying Di to hospital and the speed with which evidence – including the princess' crumpled Mercedes – was cleared from the crash scene.
In 2010, investigative journalist John Morgan published the book Diana Inquest: The Untold Story, which laid out his theory French authorities faked blood samples so it could be claimed Henri Paul was drunk.
Dodi's dad, the late sex predator Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, had long argued Henri Paul – his security manager at the Ritz hotel in Paris – was not drunk on the night of the crash and insists the Royal Family colluded with spy agencies to have his son and Diana bumped off to stop his son joining the Royal Family, who he slammed as racist ever since Dodi and Di's deaths.