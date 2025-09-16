EXCLUSIVE: How Oscar Snobbery Means Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Will NEVER Win an Academy Award — Despite Critics Hailing His Performance in 'Smashing Machine'
Dwayne Johnson's transformation in Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine has drawn standing ovations and critical acclaim – yet insiders tell RadarOnline.com "deep-rooted Oscar prejudice" against blockbuster action stars will prevent him from ever taking home an Academy Award.
The 53-year-old former wrestler, known globally as 'The Rock,' stunned audiences at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month with a raw and emotional performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
No Oscar For Johnson?
The film, which won Safdie the Silver Lion for directing, generated awards buzz for Johnson after he broke down in tears during a 15-minute ovation. Johnson, who is now presenting the film at the Toronto Film Festival, called his co-star Emily Blunt "one of my greatest inspirations" as critics praised their chemistry.
"Dwayne will never get a best actor Oscar," said one source close to the Academy. "Hollywood has a long memory, and many voters still see him as a WWE entertainer who makes popcorn movies. No matter how strong his work is, the snobbery lingers."
Johnson's performance is being widely compared to Mickey Rourke's turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler (2008). Both films explore fighters battling physical decline and personal demons, but while Rourke earned an Oscar nomination, analysts doubt Johnson will even achieve a nod.
Our source added: "It is tragic, because his acting in The Smashing Machine is the best of his career. But the prejudice against action stars is real. The Academy does not feel he belongs on even the nominations list."
Working with two-time Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro, Johnson underwent a physical transformation that erased his WWE persona. Critics say his commitment also matches Brendan Fraser's award-winning role in The Whale (2022.) Yet despite these parallels, many believe Johnson faces an uphill struggle with an Academy long accused of undervaluing actors from mainstream entertainment.
Blunt, who recently scored her own nomination for Oppenheimer (2023), portrays Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples, adding depth to the story of addiction and love under pressure.
An Uphill Climb
Industry figures note her presence may strengthen awards buzz, though it may not be enough to overcome skepticism around Johnson himself.
A24, the studio behind The Smashing Machine, has a strong track record with unconventional Oscar contenders, including Moonlight (2016) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).
But sources warn the company faces a difficult campaign balancing Safdie's film with his brother Josh's forthcoming Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, 29.
The film is expected to contend in technical categories including make-up, cinematography, and original score.
Blunt is also seen as a potential supporting actress nominee in a field still without a clear frontrunner. But whether Johnson himself breaks through remains the central question.
Johnson has spoken openly about his admiration for Blunt and about reinventing himself onscreen.
"She's one of my greatest inspirations," he said. Yet insiders suggest the actor's reinvention may not be enough.
"The Academy likes to reward transformations – Cher, Mo'Nique, Jonah Hill, even Adam Sandler are examples," one industry insider said. "But Johnson may remain on the outside. The Oscars don't want to give The Rock a statuette, no matter how good he is."