EXCLUSIVE: How Oscar Snobbery Means Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Will NEVER Win an Academy Award — Despite Critics Hailing His Performance in 'Smashing Machine'

The film, which won Safdie the Silver Lion for directing, generated awards buzz for Johnson after he broke down in tears during a 15-minute ovation. Johnson, who is now presenting the film at the Toronto Film Festival, called his co-star Emily Blunt "one of my greatest inspirations" as critics praised their chemistry.

"Dwayne will never get a best actor Oscar," said one source close to the Academy. "Hollywood has a long memory, and many voters still see him as a WWE entertainer who makes popcorn movies. No matter how strong his work is, the snobbery lingers."

Johnson's performance is being widely compared to Mickey Rourke's turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler (2008). Both films explore fighters battling physical decline and personal demons, but while Rourke earned an Oscar nomination, analysts doubt Johnson will even achieve a nod.